Mumbai Police Housing Crisis: Maharashtra Govt To Redevelop 75 Plots, Build 40,000 New Residential Units

Mumbai: In a significant step toward resolving Mumbai’s long-pending police housing crisis, the Maharashtra government has decided to redevelop 75 plots across the city to construct 40,000 new residential units for the police force.

Aim Of The Move

The move aims to address decades of housing shortages that have forced many personnel to live far from their workplaces, undermining their efficiency and morale. A 15-member high-level panel has been set up to spearhead it. Headed by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department), the committee will examine the existing state of police colonies, explore redevelopment models, and recommend a comprehensive blueprint for the new housing township.

The Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) has been appointed as the committee’s member-secretary, signaling that the state may bring in private developers to expedite construction. The panel includes top bureaucrats and civic officials, underlining the scale and inter-departmental coordination required. Among its members are the Commissioner of Police, the Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Vice President and CEO of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), and the CEO of the Slum Redevelopment Authority (SRA). Notably, Ashwini Bhide, Additional Chief Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), is also part of the panel, indicating high-level government backing for the project.

Officials from the Public Works, Finance, Planning, Housing, and Urban Development departments, along with the District Collectors of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban, have also been included. The presence of such senior figures highlights the government’s intent to treat police housing as an infrastructure priority rather than a routine administrative matter. The city police currently have only 19,762 housing units for a force of over 51,000 personnel. Alarmingly, 16,958 of these houses were built during the British era and are now in dilapidated condition, some bordering on uninhabitable.

The housing shortfall has compelled thousands of officers and constables to live in distant suburbs or satellite towns such as Virar, Palghar, Kalyan, Karjat, Kasara, and Panvel. Many commute up to 100 kilometers daily, a strain that affects their readiness and response capabilities. According to the Home Department’s government resolution (GR), inadequate housing is not merely an administrative issue but a factor that directly impacts law and order in the city.

The document acknowledges that fatigue and delayed reporting due to long commutes have become pressing operational concerns. With Mumbai facing multiple challenges—ranging from law and order problems to the threat of natural and manmade disasters—the state has recognized the urgent need to strengthen its police infrastructure.

