'Mini Dwarka' In Virar: A Grand Replica Of The Dwarkadhish Temple Unveiled |

Virar: Devotees in Maharashtra no longer need to travel to Gujarat to experience the divinity of Dwarka. A magnificent replica of the historic Dwarkadhish Temple—dubbed "Mini Dwarka"—has been unveiled in Shirgaon, Virar. The grand temple was inaugurated and consecrated on November 26 by Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand. The event marked the culmination of seven to eight years of meticulous construction, followed by five days of devotional festivities from November 26 to 30.

Constructed under the initiative of former Mayor Pravina Thakur, the temple is a marvel of traditional craftsmanship.

The structure was crafted by the renowned Sompura family, the lineage of artisans responsible for many of India's historic temples.

The Temple is Built in the Nagar style, the temple stands 90 feet tall. Remarkably, it was constructed using the interlocking method with Bansi Paharpur stone, without the use of iron rods or molds.

Mirroring the original temple on the banks of the Gomti river, this replica features 56 steps leading to the entrance and a 52-yard flag fluttering proudly atop the shikhar. A grand Garud Stambh (pillar) also stands before the temple.

Inside the Sanctum Sanctorum

The heart of the temple houses a unique idol of Lord Krishna.

Unlike traditional idols where Krishna is seen standing and playing the flute, this idol depicts the Lord seated on a throne with lifelike expressions. Carved from special ‘Krishnashila’ stone from Karnataka, the concept was visualized by Padma Shri Vasudev Kamat.

Flanking the main idol are Lord Ganesha on the left and Ekvira Devi on the right.

The pillars feature carvings of the 24 avatars of Krishna from the Bhagwat Purana. The dome houses the Navagraha (nine planets) and idols depicting Krishna's 18 major Leelas (divine plays).

One of the temple's most fascinating features is the inscription of verses from the book ‘Raghav Yadaviyam’ in the assembly hall.

These unique shlokas tell the story of the Ramayana when read forward, and remarkably, narrate the story of the Mahabharata/Bhagwat when read backward. This feature stands as a testament to the architectural and literary thought put into the project.

Future Plans and Social Impact

The temple complex is designed to be more than just a place of worship; it aims to be a socio-religious hub.

Plans are in place to install idols from other major pilgrimages like Badrinath, Kedarnath, Vaishno Devi, and Jagannath Puri, allowing devotees to visit the Char Dham in one location.

A replica of the Govardhan Hill will be created for devotees wishing to perform the Parikrama (circumambulation) but unable to visit Vrindavan. The current path already features the 108 names of God carved into the stone for chanting during circumambulation.

The basement features a hall for bhajans, kathas, and satsangs.

There are future plans to establish an old age home and an orphanage adjacent to the temple.

With its doors now open, the Dwarkadhish Temple in Virar is set to become a major spiritual landmark in the Palghar district.

