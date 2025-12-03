 Panvel Civic Body Conducts Training To Eliminate Duplicate Voters Ahead Of 2025 Elections
Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 10:22 PM IST
Panvel Civic Body Conducts Training To Eliminate Duplicate Voters Ahead Of 2025 Elections | PTI

The Panvel Municipal Corporation has intensified efforts to cleanse the draft voter list for the upcoming 2025 general elections by identifying and removing duplicate entries.

Deputy Commissioner (Election Department) Nanasahab Kamthe and Resident Naib Tehsildar Sambhaji Shelar trained all 461 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and supervisors on using the BLO mobile app to detect and confirm duplicate voter entries. Municipal staff and election personnel were also present.

Officials were briefed on the actions to be taken as per the guidelines issued by the State Election Commission. The civic body aims to make the voter list as error-free as possible, and this training session was conducted following instructions from the Municipal Commissioner.

Deputy Commissioner Nanasahab Kamthe stated that all objections and suggestions received regarding the draft voter list will be thoroughly verified, and necessary action will be taken in line with the State Election Commission’s directives to ensure an accurate and updated voter roll.

“The Panvel Municipal Corporation is committed to making the voter lists more accurate by examining objections, suggestions, and suspected duplicate entries.” Mangesh Chitale, Commissioner & Administrator, Panvel Municipal Corporation.

