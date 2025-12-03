 ED Seizes Cash, Digital Evidence and incriminating Documents In Raids On JIIU Trust; Probe Tracks ₹406 Crore Foreign Funding
ED Seizes Cash, Digital Evidence and incriminating Documents In Raids On JIIU Trust; Probe Tracks ₹406 Crore Foreign Funding

The searches were carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, as part of an ongoing probe into the Jamia Islamia Ishatul Uloom (JIIU) trust, Yemeni national Al-Khadami Khaled Ibrahim Saleh, his wife and others, the agency said on Wednesday.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 10:11 PM IST
article-image
ED Seizes Cash, Documents In Raids On JIIU Trust; Probe Tracks ₹406 Crore Foreign Funding | File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 9 lakh in cash, incriminating documents and multiple digital devices during searches at 12 locations across Nandurbar, Mumbai and Rajasthan’s Barmer on December 1. The searches were carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, as part of an ongoing probe into the Jamia Islamia Ishatul Uloom (JIIU) trust, Yemeni national Al-Khadami Khaled Ibrahim Saleh, his wife and others, the agency said on Wednesday.

According to the agency, preliminary findings show that the trust received about Rs 406 crore in foreign donations between 2014-15 and 2023-24 from donors based in Kuwait, Botswana, the UK, Mauritius, Switzerland, Seychelles, Panama and other jurisdictions. Officials said the trust allegedly dealt with large amounts in cash and diverted donor funds for purposes not permitted under statutory norms.

Officials said that the Seized evidence collected during the ongoing probe into JIIU trust indicates alleged misuse of “national research incentives for organisational self-funding”, adding that the trust also received donations from multiple other trusts and NGOs in violation of regulations.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier cancelled the trust’s FCRA registration on July 15, 2024, after concluding that JIIU was allegedly channelling foreign contributions to non-FCRA-registered NGOs, a serious violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.The money-laundering probe is based on an FIR registered on February 11, 2025, and a chargesheet filed on April 11, 2025, by Akkalkuwa Police in Nandurbar. The case names Yemeni nationals Al-Khadami and his wife Khadega Ibrahim Kasim Al-Nasheri, along with the late founder Ghulam Mohammad Randhera Vastanvi and several others.

article-image

The ED has alleged that the Yemeni nationals overstayed illegally in India after the expiry of their visas, aided by co-accused who helped arrange accommodation and facilitated fraudulent procurement of Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, birth certificates and bank accounts. The trust is also suspected to have appointed Al-Khadami as a madrasa teacher to project inflated foreign staffing strength and attract higher overseas donations.

