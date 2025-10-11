 Navi Mumbai Airport Road Accident: First Mishap Reported after Inauguration; Vehicles Collide, Tempo Overturns
Navi Mumbai Airport Road Accident: First Mishap Reported after Inauguration; Vehicles Collide, Tempo Overturns

Preliminary information suggests that a car heading from Panvel city towards the airport rammed into a tempo coming from the opposite direction. The impact was so severe that the sound of the crash could be heard across the area. Within moments, another car trailing behind the first vehicle hit the accident site, resulting in a three-vehicle pile-up.

Pooja Mehta
Updated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 08:57 AM IST
Navi Mumbai Airport Road Accident: First Mishap Reported after Inauguration; Vehicles Collide, Tempo Overturns

Navi Mumbai, October 11: The newly built Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) road witnessed its first accident around 4 pm on Friday, causing panic among locals and motorists. According to a Times of India report, three cars travelling at high speed on the Ulwe-Panvel service road collided with each other. Fortunately, no major injuries were reported, though the vehicles sustained significant damage.

Speeding Car Triggers Chain Collision

Preliminary information suggests that a car heading from Panvel city towards the airport rammed into a tempo coming from the opposite direction. The impact was so severe that the sound of the crash could be heard across the area. Within moments, another car trailing behind the first vehicle hit the accident site, resulting in a three-vehicle pile-up.

Tempo Overturns, Road Blocked for an Hour

The accident’s intensity caused the small tempo to overturn, blocking the road completely for a brief period. Locals and motorists quickly rushed to help and rescued the tempo driver, who sustained minor injuries as per the report. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police Manage Traffic and Begin Probe

Upon receiving the alert, police officials arrived at the scene and cleared the wreckage to restore the traffic flow. The incident has been registered at the local police station. Initial investigations point towards over-speeding and negligence as the primary causes of the mishap.

Authorities Urge Caution on New Route

As this is the first reported accident on the newly constructed NMIA road, concerns have been raised about road safety and speed management. The route sees frequent movement of heavy vehicles and construction materials related to the airport project. Police have urged motorists to follow traffic rules strictly and maintain safe driving speeds.

The incident has prompted calls for increased vigilance and safety measures along the high-speed corridor connecting Panvel to the upcoming international airport.

