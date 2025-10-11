'My Wife, Sister Getting Hate Messages From Pak, UAE, Bangladesh': Sameer Wankhede On 'Ba*ds Of Bollywood Row, Defamation Case Against Red Chillies, Netflix

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede | ANI

Former Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, on October 11, spoke about the defamation case he has filed against Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix. While speaking to news agency ANI, the former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer claimed that his family has been receiving hate messages from Pakistan, the UAE, and Bangladesh.

Wankhede said that his family has nothing to do with his profession or the case and asked, "Why are they feeling the brunt of these kinds of things?"

In addition, he also informed reporters that his sister and wife have been receiving threats. "Hate messages are coming from Pakistan, the UAE, and Bangladesh. I will not accept that because of me, they are facing the brunt of it," he said.

He further added, "We have regularly informed the police about the threats that my sister and wife keep getting."

Wankhede also said that he filed the case as it was about his self-respect, personal dignity, and honour, stating, "Whatever satire or parody you create, do it with your own people."

He added that he would fight the legal battle as far as possible, saying, "I am a loyal soldier of the Government of India. There are numerous checks and balances in our system, and there is a proper rule book — the Constitution — according to which we work. One person does not make the decisions here. Everything has been done according to the rules and regulations. It is not about any publicity; it is about dignity. The kind of hate messages I have been getting, no self-respecting man will remain silent on it. I will fight this legal battle to whatever extent possible."

Calling drug abuse a major issue for the nation, he further said, "By highlighting such things, you’re insulting not just one person but those who have worked with me, and others who fight against drug abuse."

What Is The Case About?

The case pertains to Aryan Khan’s web series, ‘The Ba**ds of Bollywood’*. The former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer has claimed that a character in the series bears a striking resemblance to him and has alleged that the show was "deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign his reputation."

Wankhede has filed a ₹2 crore defamation case against Aryan Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd (owned by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan), and Netflix.

What Sameer Wankhede Said

After filing the ₹2 crore defamation case, Wankhede told PTI, "I don’t want to comment on this. I will just say one thing — Satyamev Jayate (Truth alone triumphs)."