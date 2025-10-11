 Maharashtra Govt Suspends Farm Loan Recovery In Rain-Affected Tehsils
Maharashtra Govt Suspends Farm Loan Recovery In Rain-Affected Tehsils



Maharashtra has announced relief for farmers in 347 rain-affected tehsils, including suspension of farm loan recovery for a year, rationalisation of cooperative loans, waiving Class 10-12 exam fees, and three months’ electricity bill waiver. Crops on 65 lakh hectares were damaged, and the state unveiled a Rs 31,628 crore compensation package.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has announced relief for farmers who suffered losses due to rains in 34 districts of the state, with steps including rationalisation of loans from cooperatives and suspension of recovery for a year.

Govt Resolution Issued

A government resolution (GR) issued on Friday stated that 347 tehsils in the state witnessed large-scale damage to crops, farmland and houses, deaths, loss of cattle and other animals.

The GR announced the rationalisation of loans from cooperatives, suspension of farm loan recovery for a year, and waiving of exam fees for students of Classes 10 and 12 in the affected tehsils.

Electricity bills for three months will also be waived, it stated.

As per the GR, the state agriculture department's assessments have revealed that crops on 65 lakh hectares were damaged due to the rains from June to September.

Heavy rainfall and floods in September severely affected Marathwada and adjoining regions.

Earlier this week, the state government announced a compensation package of Rs 31,628 crore for farmers who suffered massive losses due to rains and floods.

It included compensation for crop losses, life and property, soil erosion, direct financial support to farmers, concessions generally extended in drought-like conditions, hospitalisation expenses, ex-gratia, damage to houses, shops, and cattle sheds.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)





