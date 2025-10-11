AI Misuse Horror In Pune: Woman’s Fake Nude Images Shared Online After BGMI Chat; Accused Nabbed From Mumbai

Bavdhan Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking case has come forward in Pune’s Bavdhan area, as a young woman’s nude and obscene photos created with the help of AI were circulated on social media. Police have arrested a young man from the Mumbai area regarding this. The victim is a Master of Business Administration (MBA) student at a Pune-based college. All of this was done after the man met the woman through the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) game.

A 21-year-old woman, a resident of Bavdhan, has lodged a complaint at Bavdhan Police Station. Police have arrested Chirag Rajendra Thapa (21), a resident of Virar East, Mumbai. A case has been registered against him under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

According to Bavdhan Police, the accused and the victim became acquainted about a fortnight ago through the BGMI game. Professional gamers say that players can meet random people on BGMI and similar games through matchmaking, team lobbies, or voice chats. These games connect players from different regions for cooperative or competitive gameplay. In a similar way, the accused and the victim got connected.

Police further said that after a BGMI gaming session, the accused “slid into” the victim’s Snapchat and Instagram. They were talking on Instagram. However, around a week ago, the accused asked the victim out on a date and to be his girlfriend. She refused, citing that they had never met and she didn’t want a romantic relationship with the accused.

A police official told The Free Press Journal, “This angered the accused, and he created over 13 fake profiles in the victim’s name on Instagram. He started sending threats to the victim through them. As the victim didn’t budge, he made obscene and morphed nude photos of her with the help of AI and circulated them. He sent them to the victim’s family and friends. Not stopping there, he also went on to create similar images of her other lady friends, asking them to convince the victim to talk to him and accept his love proposal.”

The victim finally reached out to Bavdhan Police Station on Thursday. A case was registered. Through technical analysis and skilful investigation by the Detection Branch (DB) of Bavdhan Police Station, under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Anil Vibhute, the accused’s location was identified. API Ambarish Deshmukh, PSI Bandu Marne, and Police Constables Arun Narale and Swapnil Sabale went to Karjat and arrested the accused, Thapa, from there.

Police said that they have secured three days of police custody of the accused. The investigation is ongoing, led by PI (Crime) Bhaskar Kadam.