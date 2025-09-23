Pimpri-Chinchwad: Woman’s Obscene Photos Created With AI & Shared On Fake Instagram Account; Case Registered At Chikhali Police Station

Chikhali Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A serious case of artificial intelligence (AI) misuse has come forward in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Chikhali area, where a woman's fake social media ID was created and obscene pictures were posted. Obscene images of her were created using AI, and the accused also contacted her friends through social media. The incident happened from 14th September to this day, while a complaint was registered on Tuesday morning.

The complaint was filed by a 20-year-old woman (resident of Chikhali, native of Karad, Satara) who was targeted via a fake Instagram account. A case has been registered against an unknown accused at the Chikhali Police Station under the relevant sections of the BNS and the Information Technology Act of 2000.

Senior PI Vitthal Salunkhe, in-charge of the Chikhali Police Station, told The Free Press Journal, "A 20-year-old woman working in the private sector reached out to us and registered a complaint. Somebody created a fake Instagram ID of hers and sent her threats and messages. Once we received the complaint, we registered an FIR."

Police said that the unknown accused created a fake Instagram account using the woman’s name and picture. The accused then began sending her threatening messages. When the woman asked, "Who are you?" there was no response. Two days ago, the accused used AI to alter the woman's photo, changing her clothing to create an obscene image, which was then sent directly to her. The accused also sent friend requests to her friends on Instagram, said police officials.

Sources said that this is a new and serious form of cybercrime involving the use of AI. They have advised citizens to be cautious on social media and to keep their personal photos and information secure. The police noted that the case is serious and efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused as soon as possible.

Sr PI Salunkhe further said, "We are investigating the matter further. CP Vinoy Kumar Choubey has told us that we should search the matter promptly. We urge that if anyone has any complaint within the city, they should reach out to Pimpri-Chinchwad Police. Currently, in this case, the accused is unknown, but we warn everyone that we are capable of finding the accused based on our technical analysis, and he will be identified soon."