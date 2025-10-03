VIDEO: Pune Activists Launch 'Freedom For All' Campaign To Champion Veganism | Sourced

Animal Rights activists in Pune gathered on FC Road on Thursday for an event titled "Freedom For All." This campaign aimed to highlight the importance of granting animals the freedom they rightfully deserve.

In a world where animals often bear the brunt of human exploitation for various purposes such as food, clothing and entertainment, this campaign served as a clarion call to recognise their inherent right to freedom. The event advocated for ending animal exploitation by embracing veganism.

"Vegans abstain from using or exploiting animals in any form. They abstain from consuming animal products, including dairy and honey. Consuming animal products is unnecessary, as we humans can thrive on a plant-based diet. This is backed by a substantial body of peer-reviewed research that attests to the viability and health benefits of thriving on a plant-based diet," said the organiser.

The event saw activists convene with compelling posters demonstrating the plight of animals. They also displayed videos that show standard practices of industries that exploit animals. They also raised their voices in unison through spirited chants. Engaging conversations with onlookers was a key feature of the event, as activists aimed to foster awareness about the ethical implications of animal exploitation.

The organiser added, "The movement has been growing exponentially since there is a lot more awareness in the last decade. We are planning to do these events regularly.”

This event was organised by the Vegan India Movement, a grassroots activist initiative devoted to promoting the ideals of veganism.