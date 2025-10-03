 VIDEO: Pune Activists Launch 'Freedom For All' Campaign To Champion Veganism
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Pune Activists Launch 'Freedom For All' Campaign To Champion Veganism

VIDEO: Pune Activists Launch 'Freedom For All' Campaign To Champion Veganism

This event was organised by the Vegan India Movement, a grassroots activist initiative devoted to promoting the ideals of veganism

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Pune Activists Launch 'Freedom For All' Campaign To Champion Veganism | Sourced

Animal Rights activists in Pune gathered on FC Road on Thursday for an event titled "Freedom For All." This campaign aimed to highlight the importance of granting animals the freedom they rightfully deserve.

In a world where animals often bear the brunt of human exploitation for various purposes such as food, clothing and entertainment, this campaign served as a clarion call to recognise their inherent right to freedom. The event advocated for ending animal exploitation by embracing veganism.

"Vegans abstain from using or exploiting animals in any form. They abstain from consuming animal products, including dairy and honey. Consuming animal products is unnecessary, as we humans can thrive on a plant-based diet. This is backed by a substantial body of peer-reviewed research that attests to the viability and health benefits of thriving on a plant-based diet," said the organiser.

Read Also
Pune: Leopard Attacks Calf Tied Outside House in Junnar’s Pimpalwadi Village; Terrifying Video...
article-image

The event saw activists convene with compelling posters demonstrating the plight of animals. They also displayed videos that show standard practices of industries that exploit animals. They also raised their voices in unison through spirited chants. Engaging conversations with onlookers was a key feature of the event, as activists aimed to foster awareness about the ethical implications of animal exploitation.

FPJ Shorts
Pune University Senate Meeting Sees Heated Debate, Members Demand Forensic Audit Amid NIRF Rank Drop
Pune University Senate Meeting Sees Heated Debate, Members Demand Forensic Audit Amid NIRF Rank Drop
IND Vs WI 1st Test: KL Rahul Performs Whistle Celebration After Ending 9-Year Wait For Second Century At Home; Video
IND Vs WI 1st Test: KL Rahul Performs Whistle Celebration After Ending 9-Year Wait For Second Century At Home; Video
Gallery FPH: Step Into ‘Adhwan’—A Collective Visual Journey Of Life
Gallery FPH: Step Into ‘Adhwan’—A Collective Visual Journey Of Life
Mumbai: Aarey Police Arrest Male Dancer For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Female Colleague In Goregaon West
Mumbai: Aarey Police Arrest Male Dancer For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Female Colleague In Goregaon West

The organiser added, "The movement has been growing exponentially since there is a lot more awareness in the last decade. We are planning to do these events regularly.”

Read Also
Pune: Residents Slam PMC Over Poor Dussehra Immersion Arrangements
article-image

This event was organised by the Vegan India Movement, a grassroots activist initiative devoted to promoting the ideals of veganism.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune University Senate Meeting Sees Heated Debate, Members Demand Forensic Audit Amid NIRF Rank Drop

Pune University Senate Meeting Sees Heated Debate, Members Demand Forensic Audit Amid NIRF Rank Drop

VIDEO: Pune Activists Launch 'Freedom For All' Campaign To Champion Veganism

VIDEO: Pune Activists Launch 'Freedom For All' Campaign To Champion Veganism

Pune: Leopard Attacks Calf Tied Outside House in Junnar’s Pimpalwadi Village; Terrifying Video...

Pune: Leopard Attacks Calf Tied Outside House in Junnar’s Pimpalwadi Village; Terrifying Video...

Video: Nashik Police Parade Gang Members Who Held Rally After Murder Accused's Release

Video: Nashik Police Parade Gang Members Who Held Rally After Murder Accused's Release

Dussehra Shopping Spree: Nashik Sees Festive Boom Worth Nearly Rs 400 Crore

Dussehra Shopping Spree: Nashik Sees Festive Boom Worth Nearly Rs 400 Crore