Hundreds Protest In Nashik Over Fatal Accidents On Pothole-Ridden Road | Sourced

Nashik: For the past few months, the roads in the city have literally become like the moon’s surface and there is great dissatisfaction among the citizens against the administration. On Friday, hundreds of citizens from the Meri-Mhasrul area took to the road on this issue and publicly protested the administration's policy. Citizens allege that frequent accidents due to potholes on the link road from RTO Corner to Rashbihari School have claimed as many as four lives in the last two months. On this occasion, the protestors shouted slogans against the administration and gave a warning of intense agitation if immediate measures are not taken.

Despite submitting letters to the municipal administration from time to time on this issue, proper action is not being taken. The width of this road, which is in the form of a ring road, is not even nine meters. Moreover, since the side lanes of this 18-foot-wide road are deep, they are not used for traffic at all, which has added to the narrowness of the road. Thousands of vehicles ply on this road every day. The administration was made aware of this from time to time. However, it was alleged that the administration has not opened its eyes yet. Women, youth, citizens, and office bearers of all parties participated in the protest today. Raju Desale, Prasad Sanap, Sunil Nirgude, Ravi Gaikwad, Vishal Kadam, Ravi Kapse, and other citizens were present on the occasion.

Heavy Traffic Route

The link road from RTO Corner to Rashbihari School is very busy. Since there are many colleges and commercial establishments in this area, there is a lot of traffic of people and consequently vehicles. Traffic going to Gujarat and the Mumbai-Agra highway is carried on this road, but citizens allege that the potholes on this narrow road are being ignored by the administration. This road is also preferred by vehicle owners as an easy way to climb the flyover passing through Nashik. Naturally, the number of vehicles plying on this road daily is in the thousands.

Prasad Sanap, Vice President, MNS Nashik, said, "While the number of vehicles in Nashik has increased tremendously, the administration is neglecting to develop infrastructure. Similarly, the city residents have been perplexed by the potholes on the roads for the past few months. Although the RTO Corner to Rashbihari School link road is narrow, the average number of vehicles coming and going from here daily is around 30,000. Despite giving representations to the municipal administration in this regard from time to time, no action has been taken. Today, everyone's emotions have erupted and we have come to the streets. If the administration does not take immediate measures, a strong agitation will be launched."