 Pune: Leopard Attacks Calf Tied Outside House in Junnar’s Pimpalwadi Village; Terrifying Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Leopard Attacks Calf Tied Outside House in Junnar’s Pimpalwadi Village; Terrifying Video Goes Viral

Pune: Leopard Attacks Calf Tied Outside House in Junnar’s Pimpalwadi Village; Terrifying Video Goes Viral

Leopard attacks in Pune's Junnar have been increasing in recent times. In the latest incident, a leopard mauled a calf tied outside a house. In the footage, the leopard can be seen attacking the calf as residents shouted from a window at a safe distance. Startled by their cries, the leopard moved towards the house. Fortunately, the door was shut

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 11:25 AM IST
article-image
Pune: Leopard Attacks Calf Tied Outside House in Junnar’s Pimpalwadi Village; Terrifying Video Goes Viral | Representative Image

Leopard attacks in Pune’s Junnar taluka have been on the rise in recent times. In the latest incident, a leopard mauled a calf tied outside a house in Pimpalwadi village. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

In the footage, the leopard can be seen attacking the calf as residents shouted from a window at a safe distance. Startled by their cries, the leopard moved towards the house. Fortunately, the door was shut, and the family inside remained unharmed.

Read Also
Who Is Mastan Baba, The Ragged, Mysterious Man Seen Wearing Silver Anklets Near Pune Railway...
article-image

In another recent incident, a six-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Kumshet village. The boy has been identified as Siddharth Pravin Kedkar, who was studying in Class I.

Around 7:30 pm, Kedkar was studying outside his house when the leopard pounced on him and dragged him away.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs WI 1st Test: KL Rahul's Whistle Celebration After Scoring Century Goes Viral; Video
IND Vs WI 1st Test: KL Rahul's Whistle Celebration After Scoring Century Goes Viral; Video
Gold Prices Fall ₹643, Retreating From Record High To ₹1,16,945 Per 10 Grams, Profits Booked Amid Caution Over US Government Shutdown
Gold Prices Fall ₹643, Retreating From Record High To ₹1,16,945 Per 10 Grams, Profits Booked Amid Caution Over US Government Shutdown
PGIMER Recruitment 2025: Exam Dates Announced, Hall Tickets To Be Available At pgimer.edu.in; Check Details Here
PGIMER Recruitment 2025: Exam Dates Announced, Hall Tickets To Be Available At pgimer.edu.in; Check Details Here
IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2 Updates: KL Rahul Ends Century Drought At Home After 9 Years; India 218/3 At Lunch
IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2 Updates: KL Rahul Ends Century Drought At Home After 9 Years; India 218/3 At Lunch

Unaware of the attack, the family looked for the boy at the houses of neighbours and relatives. Later, they found the body about 100 meters away from their house.

Read Also
New Trick In Pune: Burglars Spray CCTV Cameras, Hit Homes In Pimple Nilakh & Vishal Nagar - VIDEOS
article-image

This was the second leopard-related death of the financial year 2025–26 in Pune district.

In April, an 85-year-old woman sleeping outside her house was attacked by a leopard in Shirur's Inamgaon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Pune Activists Launch 'Freedom For All' Campaign To Champion Veganism

VIDEO: Pune Activists Launch 'Freedom For All' Campaign To Champion Veganism

Pune: Leopard Attacks Calf Tied Outside House in Junnar’s Pimpalwadi Village; Terrifying Video...

Pune: Leopard Attacks Calf Tied Outside House in Junnar’s Pimpalwadi Village; Terrifying Video...

Video: Nashik Police Parade Gang Members Who Held Rally After Murder Accused's Release

Video: Nashik Police Parade Gang Members Who Held Rally After Murder Accused's Release

Dussehra Shopping Spree: Nashik Sees Festive Boom Worth Nearly Rs 400 Crore

Dussehra Shopping Spree: Nashik Sees Festive Boom Worth Nearly Rs 400 Crore

Nashik: Supply Department Cracks Down On Ration Shops Over Grain Distribution Irregularities

Nashik: Supply Department Cracks Down On Ration Shops Over Grain Distribution Irregularities