Pune: Leopard Attacks Calf Tied Outside House in Junnar’s Pimpalwadi Village; Terrifying Video Goes Viral | Representative Image

Leopard attacks in Pune’s Junnar taluka have been on the rise in recent times. In the latest incident, a leopard mauled a calf tied outside a house in Pimpalwadi village. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the footage, the leopard can be seen attacking the calf as residents shouted from a window at a safe distance. Startled by their cries, the leopard moved towards the house. Fortunately, the door was shut, and the family inside remained unharmed.

In another recent incident, a six-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Kumshet village. The boy has been identified as Siddharth Pravin Kedkar, who was studying in Class I.

Around 7:30 pm, Kedkar was studying outside his house when the leopard pounced on him and dragged him away.

Unaware of the attack, the family looked for the boy at the houses of neighbours and relatives. Later, they found the body about 100 meters away from their house.

This was the second leopard-related death of the financial year 2025–26 in Pune district.

In April, an 85-year-old woman sleeping outside her house was attacked by a leopard in Shirur's Inamgaon.