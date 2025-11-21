Nashik: Indian Army's Southern Command Chief Presides Over CAATS Passing Out Parade, Hails Combat Aviators As 'Vanguard' Of Aerial Capability |

eNashik: Combat Army Aviation Training School (CAATS) conducted its Passing Out Parade on Friday, November 21, presided over by Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command. The parade marked the graduation of multiple military aviation courses and commemorated an important milestone in Army Aviation training.

The ceremony witnessed the simultaneous passing out of officers from the Combat Army Aviators Course, the Army Helicopter Instructor Course, and the inaugural Combined Internal Pilot and Observer Course. This first-ever combined graduation reflected a significant evolution in integrated crew training, underscoring seamless coordination from the earliest stages of professional grooming.

The graduating officers underwent rigorous training comprising intensive theoretical instruction, advanced simulation modules, and demanding live flying operations before qualifying as helicopter and RPAS pilots.

A major highlight of the parade was the Combat Aviation Demonstration, which showcased the integrated employment of helicopters, RPAS platforms, hexacopters, infantry elements and armoured assets. This multi-domain display reinforced the modern combined-arms approach driving contemporary battlefield operations.

Addressing the gathering, the Army Commander congratulated the graduating officers on their achievements and reiterated the pivotal role that combat aviators and RPAS pilots will play in future warfare. He highlighted that unmanned systems, precision capabilities and advanced reconnaissance platforms are redefining battlefield effectiveness, while helicopters remain indispensable for tactical mobility, firepower delivery and casualty evacuation in complex terrain.

Drawing on themes from his address, the Army Commander emphasised the broader transformation underway in the Indian Army as part of the national vision for a technologically empowered and future-ready force. He noted the increasing integration of manned and unmanned platforms, the growing relevance of multi-domain operations, and the critical importance of aligning training doctrines with emerging operational requirements.

He commended CAATS for its rapid progress, including the introduction of Manned-Unmanned Teaming concepts, development of modern training infrastructure and its designation as the Centre of Expertise for RPAS operations and Combat Air Manoeuvre.

The Reviewing Officer underlined that the newly qualified aviators represent the vanguard of India's aerial combat capability. He urged them to embrace emerging technologies, uphold the highest professional standards and maintain an unwavering commitment to mission safety.

The Army Commander also appreciated the dedication of the Commandant, instructors, maintenance crews and all personnel involved in ensuring the successful conduct of the courses and supporting the training ecosystem of CAATS while sustaining high operational readiness.