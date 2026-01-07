IAF’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team To Stage First-Ever Air Show In Nashik | PIB

Nashik– The world-famous Indian Air Force's (IAF) Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team will stage a thrilling air show in Nashik for the first time. The show will be held with the participation of nine aircraft in the Gangapur Dam area on January 22 and 23. Nine 'Hawk MK 132' aircraft will simultaneously perform various attractive formations and manoeuvres in the sky.

The show is being organised to increase tourism in Nashik, just like the one held in the Khadakwasla Dam area in Pune. It is estimated that 60 to 65 thousand citizens will participate in the two days. This will provide a great opportunity for local hotel-resort owners, farmers and self-help groups to earn money.

The Nashik Festival will begin with this historic and thrilling event. The main event will be held on January 23 at the Gangapur Dam area, but the team's rehearsal show will be held on January 22. This will give an opportunity to see aerial wonders for two consecutive days. The administration will sell tickets for crowd management.

The Gangapur Dam area has been chosen due to its excellent visibility. Stalls will be available at the event venue. District Collector Ayush Prasad said that private organisations, hotel-resort owners, farmers and self-help groups will be involved in this. Hotel-resort owners and farmers in the area around Gangapur Dam can earn money by providing food, water and other basic amenities. Farmers should arrange chairs in their vacant land. For this, permission will only have to be taken from the local police station.

The Khadakwasla Dam area in Pune has developed as a tourist destination. Efforts are underway to make Nashik a major tourist destination on the same lines. A boat club is currently operating at Gangapur Dam. A large number of tourists come here during holidays. The administration is focusing on tourism to boost Nashik's economy.