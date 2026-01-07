Olympic Medalist Yogeshwar Dutt To Grace Nashik MVP Marathon On Jan 11 | Scroll

Nashik: Considering the overwhelming response from athletes across the country, this year’s ‘Nashik MVP Marathon 2026’ is expected to break all previous records, expressed Adv. Nitin Thackeray, Secretary General of MVP Samaj and Chairman of the Organising Committee.

The marathon, organised with the motto “Run for Health and Build the Nation,” has been conducted for the last 14 years at the state level and 9 years at the national level. He was speaking at a press conference to share details of the event scheduled for Sunday, 11 January 2026.



On this occasion, MVP Samaj Chairman Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Vice President Vishwas More, Directors Adv. Laxman Landge, Amit Borse, Vijay Pagar, along with Education Officer Prof. Dr. Bhaskar Dhoke were present.



Adv. Thackeray stated that the Nashik MVP Marathon 2026 marks its 10th National and 15th State-Level edition. The marathon will begin at 5:30 a.m. from MVP Marathon Chowk on Gangapur Road. The route will extend up to Dhondegaon via Gangapur Road and conclude back at Marathon Chowk.



Olympic medalist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt will be present as the chief guest. Several dignitaries from the educational, political, and social sectors will attend the prize distribution ceremony.



Prize Money Worth ₹8.58 Lakh

This year, the prize money has been significantly increased. Cash prizes ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹1.5 lakh, amounting to a total of ₹8.58 lakh, have been announced.



Full Marathon (42.195 km):

Cash prizes for 11 winners, ranging from ₹1.51 lakh to ₹11,000.



Half Marathon (21.097 km):

Cash prizes for 9 winners, ranging from ₹51,000 to ₹3,000.



10 km Open Category (Men & Women):

18 winners (9 men and 9 women) will receive prizes from ₹11,000 to ₹1,000.



Age Groups (14, 17, 19, and 25 years – Boys & Girls):

Six winners in each age group, with prizes ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹1,000.

This information was shared by Adv. Thackeray during the press conference.