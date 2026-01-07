Nashik Civic Polls: High-Voltage Contests Put Senior Leaders' Prestige On The Line | DH (Representative Pic)

Nashik: With the picture of the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections becoming clearer and polling day drawing closer, the political excitement in the city has intensified. Several ward-level contests have turned into high-voltage ‘big fights’, naturally putting the prestige of many senior leaders at stake. Since most wards are witnessing direct contests between the BJP and Shiv Sena, curiosity over the final outcome has grown significantly.



Elections are being held for 122 seats across 31 wards of the Nashik Municipal Corporation. Contesting independently, the BJP has fielded candidates in 118 seats, Shiv Sena in 102, and the Nationalist Congress Party in 42 seats. From the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, Shiv Sena (UBT) has nominated 79 candidates, NCP (SP) 31, MNS 30, and Congress 22. In several of these wards, fiercely competitive contests have clearly emerged.



Hiray vs Boraste

In Ward No. 7, a prestige battle will take place between Yogesh Hiray, brother-in-law of MLA Seema Hiray, and Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Ajay Boraste. MLA Seema Hiray herself has taken charge of campaigning for Yogesh, while Boraste has the direct backing of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, making this contest one of the most excited in the city.

In the same ward, Himgauri Aadke, sister of MLA Dr Rahul Aher, is facing a strong challenge from Rohini Shirsath of Shiv Sena, adding to the ward’s significance.



Prem Patil vs Amol Patil

In Ward No. 9 (Satpur), a contest between cousins has drawn attention. Prem Patil, son of former Mayor Dashrath Patil, is contesting on a Shiv Sena ticket, while Amol Patil, son of former House Leader Dinkar Patil, is contesting from the BJP. Dinkar Patil himself is also trying his luck as a BJP candidate in this ward, making it a multi-cornered family and political battle.



Khaire vs More

In Ward No. 13 (Old Nashik), which has been in the news due to recent party defections, former Standing Committee Chairman Shahu Khaire (BJP) is being challenged by Ganesh More, who switched from the BJP to Shiv Sena.



Other notable contests in the same ward include Aditi Pandey, daughter-in-law of former Mayor Vinayak Pandey, versus Congress candidate Vatsala Khaire; BJP’s Bablu Shelar versus Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Chavan—all of which are under close watch.

Other Wards in Focus

Several other wards have also become centers of public interest:

Ward No. 1: Former Mayor Ranjana Bhansi (BJP) vs Ganesh Chavan (Shiv Sena)

Ward No. 5: Former Mayor Ashok Murtadak (Shiv Sena) vs Gurmeet Bagga

Ward No. 29: Deepak Badgujar (BJP) vs BJP rebel and independent Mukesh Shahaane

Ward No. 25: Sudhakar Badgujar, who joined the BJP from Shiv Sena, vs Atul Sanap (Shiv Sena)

Ward No. 15: Former Deputy Mayor Prathamesh Gite (Shiv Sena) vs Milind Bhalerao (BJP)

Ward No. 24: Shiv Sena city chief Pravin Tidme vs Kailas Chumbhale (BJP)

Ward No. 30: Ajinkya Sane (BJP) vs Satish Sonawane (NCP)



With so many high-profile face-offs, the Nashik Municipal Corporation election has turned into a battleground of reputations, keeping voters and political observers keenly engaged.