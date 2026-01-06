'Quantum Computing To Transform Healthcare, Space Research': Dr Ranjit Thapa At Nashik Seminar |

Nashik – The world is rapidly becoming digital, and problems in fields such as artificial intelligence, big data, cybersecurity, climate change, and pharmaceuticals are becoming increasingly complex. The computational power of traditional computers is proving limited in solving these complex problems. In such a situation, quantum computing, which can perform extremely fast and accurate calculations, has become the need of the hour, said Dr. Ranjit Thapa of SRM University, Andhra Pradesh.

He was speaking at an online seminar organized by the Physics Department of KTHM College, run by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVPS), on the occasion of the International Quantum Year. Head of the Physics Department, Dr. S. R. Gadakh, outlined the program and provided information about the importance of the International Quantum Year and the various initiatives undertaken by the department. Vice-Principal Dr. N. D. Gaikwad expressed his expectations from the seminar.

Dr. Thapa explained the difference between classical computers and quantum computers, as well as between bits and qubits. He stated that qubits will tremendously increase the storage and processing capacity of computers. He also provided information about the mathematical formulas and simulations required for this.

While giving information about the quantum computing research underway in India and the world, he said that the 'qubit' concept in quantum computing allows information to be processed in multiple states simultaneously. This makes it possible to solve extremely difficult calculations in less time. This technology will be indispensable for the next leap in research, science, and technology.

Vice-Principal S. R. Shirsat and Prof. S. K. Marathe were present at the program. 140 students participated in the seminar. Sneha Buwa compered the event, and Dr. Ganesh Mogal delivered the vote of thanks.

Global Changes and New Challenges

Thapa claimed that the impact of quantum computing will bring about revolutionary changes in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, space research, weather forecasting, financial services, and cybersecurity. New medicines will be discovered faster, disease diagnosis will become more accurate, and transportation and supply chains will become more efficient.

Overall, quantum computing will redefine the limits of human thinking and technology, and the world will move towards a faster, more accurate, and more intelligent future.