Nashik Civic Polls: Dalit And Muslim Votes To Decide Fate In 15 Wards As Allies Turn Independent

Nashik: While the upcoming municipal corporation election in Nashik is likely to be fought primarily between the ruling parties in the state—BJP and Shiv Sena—Dalit and Muslim votes are expected to play a decisive role in nearly fifteen wards of the city.

The BJP’s decision not to allot seats to the Republican Party of India (Athawale faction) and Shiv Sena’s similar approach toward the Republican Sena (led by Anandraj Ambedkar) has increased the likelihood that these parties will contest independently, a move that could prove costly for the ruling parties.



Ahead of the elections, the BJP had reportedly assured the RPI (Athawale faction) that it would be allotted a few seats. Accordingly, the party expected seats in some wards in the Nashik Road and Satpur areas.

However, in reality, the BJP did not concede even a single seat to the RPI. Shiv Sena followed a similar policy with the Republican Sena. Dalit votes undoubtedly have a significant influence in certain parts of the city.

Against this backdrop, Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has fielded 53 candidates, the Republican Sena 11 candidates, while the RPI has also put up candidates in a few places. Prominent Dalit faces in the fray include Republican Sena’s Avinash Shinde, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction)’s Sanjay Sabale, and RPI (Athawale faction)’s Prakash Londhe.



In the Central Nashik constituency, the Muslim voter population is substantial. In at least five wards, Muslim votes are expected to be decisive. Both BJP and Shiv Sena have avoided fielding Muslim candidates.

Ward No. 14, which has the highest number of Muslim voters, is popularly known as the “Dubai Ward.” In this ward, the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT) have fielded candidates. A total of 18 Muslim candidates are testing their electoral fortunes in this ward.

Londhe Contesting from Jail

Meanwhile, RPI (Athawale faction) leader Prakash Londhe—who has represented the area in the past five elections—is currently in jail due to his alleged involvement in multiple criminal cases. He is contesting the election from prison this year.

His daughter-in-law and former corporator, Diksha Londhe, is leading the campaign on his behalf. It remains to be seen whether voters will once again extend their support to the influential Londhe family in the Satpur area.