 Ratnagiri Women Police Cyclists Reach Nashik On 65th Maharashtra Police Foundation Day Tour
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneRatnagiri Women Police Cyclists Reach Nashik On 65th Maharashtra Police Foundation Day Tour

Ratnagiri Women Police Cyclists Reach Nashik On 65th Maharashtra Police Foundation Day Tour

On the occasion of the 65th Foundation Day of the Maharashtra Police, four women police cyclists from Ratnagiri are visiting a total of 65 police stations by bicycle. These inspiring women police cyclists – Jyoti Paranjape, Rama Karmarkar, Dr Ashwini Ganpatye, and Dr Manisha Waghmare – were welcomed and felicitated by the Nashik Cyclist Foundation at the Ambad Police Station on Monday.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Ratnagiri Women Police Cyclists Reach Nashik On 65th Maharashtra Police Foundation Day Tour |

Nashik: On the occasion of the 65th Foundation Day of the Maharashtra Police, four women police cyclists from Ratnagiri are visiting a total of 65 police stations by bicycle. These inspiring women police cyclists – Jyoti Paranjape, Rama Karmarkar, Dr Ashwini Ganpatye, and Dr Manisha Waghmare – were welcomed and felicitated by the Nashik Cyclist Foundation at the Ambad Police Station on Monday. They were also wished well for their onward journey.

Everyone present appreciated their inspiring initiative. The felicitation ceremony was attended by Nashik Cyclist Foundation Vice President Davinder Singh Bhela, former President Kishore Kale, Director Ashwini Kondekar, and Director Suresh Dongre, along with other prominent cyclists.

Read Also
Leopard Attacks Farm Labourer In Nashik's Sinnar; Both Fall Into Well, Die
article-image

Nashik Cyclist Foundation President Amit Narayan Ghuge extended his best wishes for the initiative. This cycling journey by the women police officers has proven to be a fitting tribute to the Foundation Day of the Maharashtra Police.

FPJ Shorts
Thane: 15-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Sexually Assaulted & Forcibly Converted To Islam; Accused Still At Large
Thane: 15-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Sexually Assaulted & Forcibly Converted To Islam; Accused Still At Large
Mumbai: 2 Men Duped Of ₹20,000 Each After Being Threatened By Alleged Dating App Scammers
Mumbai: 2 Men Duped Of ₹20,000 Each After Being Threatened By Alleged Dating App Scammers
Weapons OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About The Must-See Hollywood Horror Movie Of 2025
Weapons OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About The Must-See Hollywood Horror Movie Of 2025
US: Pulkit Desai Sworn In as Parsippany's First Indian American Mayor After Narrow Victory
US: Pulkit Desai Sworn In as Parsippany's First Indian American Mayor After Narrow Victory
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ratnagiri Women Police Cyclists Reach Nashik On 65th Maharashtra Police Foundation Day Tour

Ratnagiri Women Police Cyclists Reach Nashik On 65th Maharashtra Police Foundation Day Tour

Leopard Attacks Farm Labourer In Nashik's Sinnar; Both Fall Into Well, Die

Leopard Attacks Farm Labourer In Nashik's Sinnar; Both Fall Into Well, Die

Amid RR's Pune Pitch, Rajasthan Cricket Body Urges BCCI To Keep IPL 2026 Home Matches In Jaipur

Amid RR's Pune Pitch, Rajasthan Cricket Body Urges BCCI To Keep IPL 2026 Home Matches In Jaipur

‘I’ll Bring Tears To His Eyes’: Amol Balwadkar’s Fiery Attack On Chandrakant Patil In Pune...

‘I’ll Bring Tears To His Eyes’: Amol Balwadkar’s Fiery Attack On Chandrakant Patil In Pune...

Pune Civic Body Polls 2026: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Blames Leadership For Failure To...

Pune Civic Body Polls 2026: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Blames Leadership For Failure To...