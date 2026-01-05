Ratnagiri Women Police Cyclists Reach Nashik On 65th Maharashtra Police Foundation Day Tour |

Nashik: On the occasion of the 65th Foundation Day of the Maharashtra Police, four women police cyclists from Ratnagiri are visiting a total of 65 police stations by bicycle. These inspiring women police cyclists – Jyoti Paranjape, Rama Karmarkar, Dr Ashwini Ganpatye, and Dr Manisha Waghmare – were welcomed and felicitated by the Nashik Cyclist Foundation at the Ambad Police Station on Monday. They were also wished well for their onward journey.

Everyone present appreciated their inspiring initiative. The felicitation ceremony was attended by Nashik Cyclist Foundation Vice President Davinder Singh Bhela, former President Kishore Kale, Director Ashwini Kondekar, and Director Suresh Dongre, along with other prominent cyclists.

Nashik Cyclist Foundation President Amit Narayan Ghuge extended his best wishes for the initiative. This cycling journey by the women police officers has proven to be a fitting tribute to the Foundation Day of the Maharashtra Police.