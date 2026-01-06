National Green Tribunal Issues Interim Stay On Tree Felling Across Nashik |

Nashik: Taking cognisance of a complaint regarding the felling of old British-era banyan trees on the Nandurvaidya Phata (VTC Phata) to SNBT College road in the Vadivarhe area, which is being connected to the Samruddhi Mahamarg, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued an interim stay order prohibiting the felling of any trees in Nashik district without completing the legal process. Previously, the tribunal had granted a temporary stay on the proposed tree felling in Tapovan.

Tree felling for Kumbh Mela works is currently a subject of discussion. Last month, it was revealed that hundreds of years old banyan trees were being cut down in the Vadivarhe area. This road is to be connected to the Samruddhi Mahamarg.

Upon receiving this information, environmentalist Ashwini Bhat rushed to the spot and stopped the felling. When attempts were made again, Gaurav Deshmukh, Rohan Deshpande, and other environmentalists stopped the felling. At that time, the concerned parties showed a letter granting a 30-day extension for cutting down branches and trees that were causing accidents.

After it was pointed out that this letter was outdated, the workers retreated. There are more than 200 British-era banyan trees on this road. Supreme Court lawyer Shriram Pingale filed an application with the Green Tribunal in Pune against the Public Works Department, Divisional Forest Officer Nashik, Government of Maharashtra, Chief Conservator of Forests, and Maharashtra State Tree Authority, along with information, photographs, and documents. A hearing was held on this matter on Monday.

In this case, the tribunal ordered that no tree should be cut down in Nashik district without completing the legal process and obtaining permission for tree felling. The respondents were also directed to present their side of the case. Adv. Vikas Agarwal assisted Adv. Pingale in this matter.

Tapovan case hearing on January 15th

In the Tapovan tree felling case, the tribunal had halted the felling in December without completing the legal process. This application was also filed by Adv. Shriram Pingale. In the Tapovan case, directions have been given to constitute a joint committee and submit a factual report. The next hearing will be on January 15th.

While there was opposition to the felling of 1825 trees for the Sadhu Gram (hermitage) in Tapovan, 1270 trees were felled in various parts of the city for a sewage treatment plant. While the Tapovan issue was being discussed, the tribunal's decision to halt tree felling in the district without following the legal process has shocked the administrative machinery.