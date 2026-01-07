Nashik Gets Its First Institutional Mountaineering Club | Pegasus

Nashik: A historic milestone has been achieved today in Nashik's glorious tradition of adventure. This initiative has provided a rightful, official, and institutional platform for the youth who have grown up in the lap of the Sahyadri mountains. Establishing a mountaineering club by an educational institution, especially a leading institution like 'MVP' from the Bahujan education movement, is the first such experiment in the state, and it has added a feather in Nashik's cap, stated Adv. Nitin Thakare, General Secretary of MVP.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the 'MVP Mountaineering Club' at the MVP institution, a joint venture of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj and Sahyamitra Foundation.

Present on the occasion were renowned mountaineer Jitendra Gaware, Chairman of the Sahyadri Mitra Sammelan Committee Architect Sanjay Patil, MVP Chairman Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Vice Chairman Vishwas More, Secretary Dilip Dalvi, and Directors Adv. Sandeep Gulve, Adv. Rameshchandra Bachhav, Vijay Pagar, Amit Borse, Education Officer Dr. Bhaskar Dhoke, D. D. Lokhande, Shashikant Mogal, Principal Dr. Prashant Suryavanshi, and other dignitaries.

The Sahya Mitra Foundation', which works for adventure, trekking, and Sahyadri conservation, had submitted a proposal to establish such a club to the then Chairman of the Sahyadri Mitra Sammelan Committee. This blend of the education sector and adventure culture will set a new ideal for Nashik.

In Maharashtra, many trekking groups are active in cities like Pune, Mumbai, and Kolhapur, but they mostly operate on an individual or independent basis. At the inauguration ceremony, dignitaries expressed confidence that this initiative will serve as an 'ideal model' for the entire state of Maharashtra.

'MVP will produce 'Everest conquerors' from Nashik in the future': Renowned mountaineer Jitendra Gaware

"Humans are fundamentally created for adventure, not just to sit idly. In today's 'mobile culture,' while physical ailments are increasing, there is no other option that provides pure joy and keeps one healthy like trekking. Nashik has a very favourable environment and excellent rock formations for mountaineering, which is why mountaineers from other states prefer Nashik. If a large institution like 'MVP' provides support, the mountaineering club here will transform into a full-fledged organization, and many 'Everest conquerors' will emerge from Nashik in the future," expressed renowned mountaineer Jitendra Gaware.

'Will develop an adventure sports institution'

This club will not be limited to just trekking. In the coming days, basic to advanced training, safety and rescue operations, first aid, and fort conservation campaigns will be conducted here. Thakare expressed that the institution's vision is not limited to just the club, but aims to develop an independent and comprehensive 'adventure sports institution' in the future.