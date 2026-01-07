Nashik Farmers Advised To Utilise Dry Spell For Better Crop Management | Dreamstime

Nashik: In the Nashik district, dry weather is expected for the next five days. The sky will be clear for the first two days and partly cloudy for the remaining days. The maximum temperature will be between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be between 12 and 15 degrees Celsius. The wind speed will be 5 to 8 kilometers per hour. No warnings have been issued, according to information provided at the weather-based agricultural advisory committee meeting of the Gramin Krishi Mausam Seva (GKMS) in Igatpuri.

In the past week (December 31, 2025 to January 6, 2026), no rainfall was recorded in Nashik district. The maximum temperature averaged 27.5 to 28.5 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature ranged from 6.4 to 12 degrees Celsius. The sky remained mostly clear to partly cloudy. Humidity ranged from a maximum of 66 to 89 percent and a minimum of 39 to 55 percent.

The Gramin Krishi Mausam Seva (GKMS) and the Zonal Agricultural Research Centre, Igatpuri, have issued important agricultural advisories for farmers in Nashik district. By taking advantage of the dry and cool weather and properly managing the crops, good yields can be obtained.

Summer vegetables such as okra, cluster beans, bitter gourd, ridge gourd, etc., should be planted after January 15, 2026. This will provide favourable weather conditions for the crops and reduce risks.

For Rabi sorghum, irrigation should be provided at the boot stage, 50 to 55 days after sowing. If two irrigations are possible, the yield can increase by up to 20 percent. Agricultural experts believe that this dry and cool weather is favourable for crop management for farmers.

Forecast for the next five days (January 8 to 12, 2026):

- January 8 → Maximum 29°C, Minimum 12°C, Clear sky

- January 9 → Maximum 29°C, Minimum 13°C, Partially cloudy

- January 10 → Maximum 29°C, Minimum 14°C, Partially cloudy

- January 11 → Maximum 30°C, Minimum 15°C, Clear sky

- January 12 → Maximum 30°C, Minimum 15°C, Clear sky