Conflicting Interests Break Unity In Mahayuti & MVA For Parbhani Local Body Polls | ANI

Parbhani: The parties in Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi have made alliances at the local level for the upcoming elections in the seven municipal councils in Parbhani district. The surprising alliances have heated the political atmosphere in the district. For the elections to elect municipal presidents and members, the parties, considering their benefits, have made alliances at the local level. This has hampered the strategic plans of Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi to contest the elections unitedly.

BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar) of Mahayuti and Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) are not united in the district. The major reason behind this is the disputes between the leaders. The alliances have been made according to their convenience.

In three municipal councils, including Jintur, Manwat and Gangakhed, BJP and NCP (AP) are contesting against each other. The leaders of these parties are making allegations and criticising each other. On the other hand, the BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde) have allied for the Purna and Manwat municipal councils.

Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) of Maha Vikas Aghadi have come to an agreement. NCP (SP) has made an alliance in Sonpeth under the leadership of former MLA Vyankatrao Kadam. Similarly, sitting MLA Dr Ratnakar Gutte has made an independent alliance in Gangakhed and named it Nagar Vikas Aghadi and fielded candidates. Mahayuti’s sitting MLA, Dr Gutte, has fielded BJP’s Nirmaladevi Tapadiya for the post of municipal council president in Gangakhed. NCP (AP), with the support of Shiv Sena (UBT), has fielded former MLA Dr Madhusudan Kendre’s wife Urmila Kendre. Similarly, Ujma Moin Shaikh is in the fray with the support of Congress and NCP (SP).

For the Purna municipal council president post, BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde) have fielded Kamlabai Janardan Kapse, Pramila Santosh Eklare for Shiv Sena (UBT), Haseena Begum Mohammad Latif for Congress, while sitting MLA Gutte’s Nagar Vikas Aghadi and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi alliance have fielded Amrapali Keshav Jondhale.

BJP, NCP (AP) and Congress have fielded independent candidates for the post of president in Jintur. BJP and NCP (AP) are contesting against each other, and Congress is contesting independently.