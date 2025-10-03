 Science Education Boost: TDK Gifts Labs To Rural Schools In Nashik
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
Science Education Boost: TDK Gifts Labs To Rural Schools In Nashik | Sourced

Nashik: A well-equipped science lab was inaugurated by the MVP Alumni Association and TDK Company at Arudh Vidyalaya, Mhalsakore, a school run by the MVP Education Organisation in Niphad taluka. The company has provided materials to set up such labs in 10 schools in Nashik district. This is an important step for quality education and good facilities for students.

The lab was established under the guidance of the organisation's General Secretary Adv Nitin Thakare and Education Officer Dr Bhaskar Dhoke. School Principal Subhash Shinde thanked TDK Company Vice President Ashok Patil and CSR Manager Nitin Deshmukh. MVP Alumni Association office bearers, local citizens and school teachers were present on the occasion.

Ashok Patil said, "The company is committed to providing good facilities to the students. In the coming days, maximum help will be provided to other schools." General Secretary Thakare appealed that teachers will be trained on how to use this modern material, and students should take advantage of this opportunity.

It is believed that these laboratories will provide a great opportunity for science education to the students of rural schools in Nashik. This social responsibility initiative of TDK Company is being appreciated by the locals.

List of laboratories of TDK Company in 10 schools

Science laboratories have been established in 10 schools in Nashik district. These include the following schools:

- Karmaveer Ganpat Dada More Janata Vidyalaya, Pimpalgaon (B.)

- Jijamata Girls High School, Satana

- Kamveer Bhausaheb Hire High School, Girnare

- Madhavrao Boraste Vidyalaya, Ojar

- Janata Vidyalaya, Patode

- Mahatma Phule High School, Bej

- Janata Vidyalaya, Mukhed

- Karmaveer Raosaheb Thorat Vidyalaya, Mohadi

- Arudh Vidyalaya, Mhalsakore

- Nampur English School, Nampur

