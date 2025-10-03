Pune Crime: Muslim Man’s Third Marriage Leads To Second Wife’s Suicide In Chakan

Chakan Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A woman has died by hanging herself in the Chakan area due to her husband having a marriage for the third time. The deceased woman was the accused's second wife. A case of abetment of suicide has been registered against the husband and his newly wed wife at the Chakan Police Station.

The deceased's sister has complained to the Chakan Police Station. The deceased has been identified as Muskan Lihaj Shaikh (31, Kadachiwadi). Police have arrested Lihaj Anwar Shaikh (30, Kadachiwadi). A case has also been registered against the newlywed wife of Shaikh (full details unknown). They have been booked under the BNS section 108 (abetment of suicide).

According to police reports, Lihaj Shaikh and Muskan fell in love 8 years back when Lihaj was married with two children. However, he divorced and married Muskan. They have a son together. There have been problems in their relationship for the past few years. Lihaj recently married another woman. Muskan couldn't take this, and she decided to take a drastic step.

Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Solanke, in charge of the Chakan Police Station, confirmed the incident. He told The Free Press Journal, "Accused Shaikh, who is a rickshaw driver, has been arrested. Currently we are searching for the woman accused. An investigation is ongoing."