 Nashik Commissioner Sandeep Karnik Transfers Dozens Of Police Officers Amid Rising Crime
Nashik Commissioner Sandeep Karnik Transfers Dozens Of Police Officers Amid Rising Crime

A series of murders has been going on in the city for the last six months. After more than 40 murders occurred during this period, all parties have pointed fingers at law and order and put the police department in the cage of the accused

Prashant Nikale
Friday, October 03, 2025, 06:16 PM IST
Nashik Commissioner Sandeep Karnik Transfers Dozens Of Police Officers Amid Rising Crime

Nashik: Considering the rising crime and the general anger towards the police department as a whole, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has taken another bold decision. Accordingly, dozens of police officers have been transferred under the city commissionerate.

Accordingly, Ambad Police Station's Deputy Superintendent Madhukar Kad has been transferred to Gangapur Police Station, Gangapur Police Station's Deputy Superintendent Jagvendra Singh Rajput has been transferred to Ambad Police Station, Bhadrakali Police Station's Deputy Superintendent Prakash Ahire has been transferred to Satpur, Mumbai Naka Police Station's Deputy Superintendent Santosh Narote has been transferred to MIDC Chunchale Police Station, Adgaon Police Station's Deputy Superintendent Sanjay Bhise has been transferred to the Cyber Department, Satpur Police Station's Deputy Superintendent Ranjit Nalawade has been transferred to the Special Branch, and Indiranagar Police Station's Deputy Superintendent Trupti Sonawane has been transferred to the City Traffic Branch. The newly appointed officers have been ordered to take charge immediately.

An attempt to reduce the anger of Nashikkars?

A series of murders has been going on in the city for the last six months. After more than 40 murders occurred during this period, all parties have pointed fingers at law and order and put the police department in the cage of the accused. Complaints about the Nashik Police were filed with the Chief Minister. After this, the reaction among the citizens is that Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has tried to reduce the anger of Nashik residents by implementing transfers.

