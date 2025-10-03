Pune News: Parks To Remain Open Till Midnight On Kojagiri Pournima | File Photo

Pune: Citizens will get to enjoy extended hours at parks across the city on the occasion of Kojagiri Pournima, which will be observed on Monday, October 6. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced that all 216 public parks, along with the zoo under its jurisdiction, will remain open till midnight for the celebrations.

As per the directive issued by the Garden Department, parks will operate from 6 am to 11 am and again from 4:30 pm to 12 midnight on the festive day. The decision aims to provide residents, children, and even visiting tourists with more opportunities to enjoy the city’s green spaces.

“Like every year, we expect a large number of citizens to visit parks on Kojagiri Pournima. We appeal to everyone to make the most of the extended timings,” said Dr Ashok D Ghorpade, Joint Municipal Commissioner (Garden), PMC.

Kojagiri Pournima, celebrated on a full moon night, is a popular festival in Maharashtra where families and friends gather in open spaces to enjoy the moonlit evening.