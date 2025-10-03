 Video: Nashik Police Parade Gang Members Who Held Rally After Murder Accused's Release
Nashik police have booked 21 gang members for taking out a procession and celebrating the release of one of their members on bail from Nashik Road Central Jail, while he was arrested on murder charges.

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 01:46 AM IST
Video: Nashik Police Parade Gang Members Who Held Rally After Murder Accused's Release | Video Grab

A viral video has been surfacing on social media where police are seen parading a group of young men on the roads of Nashik. They police are seen beating a boy and the whole scene is witnessed by a lot of crowd on the road. 

Reportedly, after a man was out on jail, a procession was arranged by his gang members and a hostile environment was created. Considering this nuisance the Nashik police took cognisance of the event and realised its seriousness and these gang members, the same visible in the video were seen paraded by police.

On September 20, Mahesh Sonawane, an accused in a murder case got bail and was released from the jail. Following which his gang members planned a celebration rally and obstructed the traffic flow while threatening people to clear the road displaying weapons. 

article-image

The same reel went viral on social media and was a fearful environment was created. However, charges were framed under sections of Indian Arms Act and BNS against the rally participants and 17 of them were arrested on Monday.

