Over 40 Murders In Six Months: Political Leaders Urge Nashik Police To Restore Law & Order |

The rising incidents of small and big crimes, along with broad-daylight murders, have disturbed the city’s peace and created unease among citizens, finally drawing the attention of political leaders.

A few days ago, State School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse held a meeting with the Police Commissioner and instructed him to restore law and order. Following this, BJP MLAs have also urged the Commissioner to eliminate criminal activities.

Looking at the last few months, it is clear that Nashik’s peace and harmony have been seriously disturbed. In the last six months, more than 40 murders have taken place, creating an atmosphere of anxiety and anger among citizens. Many locals feel that law and order exist only on paper.

Taking serious note of this, Minister Bhuse met Police Commissioner Sandeep Arnik and directed necessary measures. Later, Nashik BJP MLAs Devayani Pharande, Seema Hire, and Rahul Dhikale, along with city BJP president Sunil Kedar, also met the Commissioner and presented their concerns. A day earlier, these MLAs had also met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, informing him of the deteriorating situation in Nashik.

Apart from murders, the spread of the MD drugs network, rising youth addiction, and chain-snatching crimes have been increasing significantly, giving the opposition reasons to attack both the police and the ruling party. With the upcoming municipal elections, this issue could easily become a weapon for the opposition.

Realising this, ruling leaders have started holding meetings, expressing solidarity with citizens’ concerns. Consequently, the police too have become alert and have started measures such as externment orders, processions of criminals, and strict action against the underworld to instil fear among offenders.

What instructions were given to the police?

Minister Dadaji Bhuse and BJP MLAs instructed the Police Commissioner to switch to alert mode.

Their directives included:

- Rein in criminal activities

- Conduct Operation All Out to track down criminals

- Maintain 24-hour patrols in sensitive areas

- Take strict action against drug peddlers

- Monitor through CCTV and teach offenders a lesson

- Break up gang wars

- Activate Mohalla (local) committees

- Take even small citizen complaints seriously

With these directions, the police have now started taking stricter steps to curb crime and restore peace in the city.