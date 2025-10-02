Nashik: Minister Narhari Zirwal Honours Seven MVP Schools For Success In CM’s ‘Majhi Shala Sundar Shala’ Campaign |

In phase 2 of the Chief Minister's ‘Majhi Shala Sundar Shala’ campaign implemented by the Maharashtra State Government, as many as seven schools in Dindori taluka of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, Nashik, have achieved success and won prizes in various groups.

Under the guidance of MVP's General Secretary, Adv Nitin Thakare, all office bearers, Executive Director Praveen Jadhav, Education Officer Dr Bhaskar Dhoke, the schools have achieved this success.

In this competition, KRT High School in Mohadi won second place at the district level, while at the taluka level, Janata Vidyalaya in Lokhandewadi won first, Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Khedgaon won second place, and Janata Vidyalaya in Umrale B. won third place. Also, at the Block level, Janata Vidyalaya and Junior College, Karanjavan, Janata Vidyalaya, Korate, and Janata Vidyalaya, Hanumantpada schools got the first prize.

All these schools were honoured by Maharashtra State Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal. On this occasion, MVP Director Praveen Jadhav, Group Development Officer Bhaskar Rengade, Group Education Officer Chandrakant Gawli, Kadwa Director Balasaheb Jadhav, former Deputy Mayor Kailash Mawal, Sarpanch Narendra Jadhav of Avankhed and other dignitaries were present.

A large number of branch heads of schools, teachers and education enthusiasts were present in the program. MVP General Secretary Adv. Nitin Thakare, all office bearers, Executive Director Praveen Jadhav, Education Officers of all departments, all School Management Committee Presidents, members and members, and servants congratulated all the schools for this successful achievement. The school committee chairperson, all members, principal, headmaster, vice-principal, supervisor, parents, all teachers, non-teaching staff, and students all worked hard to receive the award for this scheme.