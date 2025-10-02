 Nashik: Minister Narhari Zirwal Honours Seven MVP Schools For Success In CM’s ‘Majhi Shala Sundar Shala’ Campaign
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Minister Narhari Zirwal Honours Seven MVP Schools For Success In CM’s ‘Majhi Shala Sundar Shala’ Campaign

Nashik: Minister Narhari Zirwal Honours Seven MVP Schools For Success In CM’s ‘Majhi Shala Sundar Shala’ Campaign

In phase 2 of the Chief Minister's ‘Majhi Shala Sundar Shala’ campaign implemented by the Maharashtra State Government, as many as seven schools in Dindori taluka of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, Nashik, have achieved success and won prizes in various groups.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Minister Narhari Zirwal Honours Seven MVP Schools For Success In CM’s ‘Majhi Shala Sundar Shala’ Campaign |

In phase 2 of the Chief Minister's ‘Majhi Shala Sundar Shala’ campaign implemented by the Maharashtra State Government, as many as seven schools in Dindori taluka of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, Nashik, have achieved success and won prizes in various groups.

Under the guidance of MVP's General Secretary, Adv Nitin Thakare, all office bearers, Executive Director Praveen Jadhav, Education Officer Dr Bhaskar Dhoke, the schools have achieved this success.

In this competition, KRT High School in Mohadi won second place at the district level, while at the taluka level, Janata Vidyalaya in Lokhandewadi won first, Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Khedgaon won second place, and Janata Vidyalaya in Umrale B. won third place. Also, at the Block level, Janata Vidyalaya and Junior College, Karanjavan, Janata Vidyalaya, Korate, and Janata Vidyalaya, Hanumantpada schools got the first prize.

All these schools were honoured by Maharashtra State Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal. On this occasion, MVP Director Praveen Jadhav, Group Development Officer Bhaskar Rengade, Group Education Officer Chandrakant Gawli, Kadwa Director Balasaheb Jadhav, former Deputy Mayor Kailash Mawal, Sarpanch Narendra Jadhav of Avankhed and other dignitaries were present. 

FPJ Shorts
Bareilly Violence: Internet Suspended, Drones Deployed Amid Security Concerns - VIDEO
Bareilly Violence: Internet Suspended, Drones Deployed Amid Security Concerns - VIDEO
Thane Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Couple Accused In ₹3.79-Crore Dry-Fruit Investment Scam
Thane Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Couple Accused In ₹3.79-Crore Dry-Fruit Investment Scam
Dussehra 2025: Massive Security Deployment In Navi Mumbai For Durga Idol Immersion
Dussehra 2025: Massive Security Deployment In Navi Mumbai For Durga Idol Immersion
Shiv Sena UBT Dussehra Rally Ignites Headless Ravan Idol With 'Bindok' Message Criticising Mahayuti Govt | VIDEO
Shiv Sena UBT Dussehra Rally Ignites Headless Ravan Idol With 'Bindok' Message Criticising Mahayuti Govt | VIDEO
Read Also
RSS Celebrates Centenary With Shastra Pujan & Processions Across Nashik
article-image

A large number of branch heads of schools, teachers and education enthusiasts were present in the program. MVP General Secretary Adv. Nitin Thakare, all office bearers, Executive Director Praveen Jadhav, Education Officers of all departments, all School Management Committee Presidents, members and members, and servants congratulated all the schools for this successful achievement. The school committee chairperson, all members, principal, headmaster, vice-principal, supervisor, parents, all teachers, non-teaching staff, and students all worked hard to receive the award for this scheme.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cyber Expert Dr Dhananjay Deshpande Urges Citizens To Stay Alert Against...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cyber Expert Dr Dhananjay Deshpande Urges Citizens To Stay Alert Against...

Nashik: Minister Narhari Zirwal Honours Seven MVP Schools For Success In CM’s ‘Majhi Shala...

Nashik: Minister Narhari Zirwal Honours Seven MVP Schools For Success In CM’s ‘Majhi Shala...

Simolanghan Concludes With Devotional Fervour At Shri Kshetra Tuljapur In Dharashiv District

Simolanghan Concludes With Devotional Fervour At Shri Kshetra Tuljapur In Dharashiv District

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar SP Vinaykumar Rathod Urges Police To Prioritise Health Amid Stressful...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar SP Vinaykumar Rathod Urges Police To Prioritise Health Amid Stressful...

Pune: FSL Confirms Dr Pranjal Khewalkar, Politician Eknath Khadse’s Son-In-Law, Did Not Consume...

Pune: FSL Confirms Dr Pranjal Khewalkar, Politician Eknath Khadse’s Son-In-Law, Did Not Consume...