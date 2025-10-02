RSS Celebrates Centenary With Shastra Pujan & Processions Across Nashik | Tejal Ghorpade

On the occasion of Vijayadashami, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is celebrating its centenary, performed a shastra pujan and procession in the city. According to the information received, a procession was held at 21 major places in the city. The enthusiasm of the participating volunteers was felt on a large scale. Apart from this, traditional shastra pujan was performed at 154 places.

Tejal Ghorpade

Since this year, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is completing 100 years of its establishment, the Sangh workers have started working hard. Their spontaneous participation was felt. The participation of the youth in this was significant.

The procession in Gangapur Road, Indiranagar, Raviwar Karanja, Panchavati, Bhadrakali, Nashik Road, Bhagur, Deolali, Makhamalabad, etc., areas of Nashik city was eye-catching. According to the information given by the city Sanghchalak, Dr Vijay Malpathak and the chief office bearer Suhas Vaidya, eleven thousand volunteers participated in the procession this year. Traditional shastra pujan was performed at the Bhonsla Military Institute in the city. Moreover, a Shastrapujan program was also held at the Bhishmaraj Bam Memorial Shooting Range, an institution in Satpur.