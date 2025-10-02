 RSS Celebrates Centenary With Shastra Pujan & Processions Across Nashik
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneRSS Celebrates Centenary With Shastra Pujan & Processions Across Nashik

RSS Celebrates Centenary With Shastra Pujan & Processions Across Nashik

On the occasion of Vijayadashami, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is celebrating its centenary, performed a shastra pujan and procession in the city.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
RSS Celebrates Centenary With Shastra Pujan & Processions Across Nashik | Tejal Ghorpade

On the occasion of Vijayadashami, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is celebrating its centenary, performed a shastra pujan and procession in the city. According to the information received, a procession was held at 21 major places in the city. The enthusiasm of the participating volunteers was felt on a large scale. Apart from this, traditional shastra pujan was performed at 154 places.

Tejal Ghorpade

Since this year, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is completing 100 years of its establishment, the Sangh workers have started working hard. Their spontaneous participation was felt. The participation of the youth in this was significant. 

Read Also
Nashik BJP MLAs Meet CM Fadnavis Over Law And Order, Kumbh Funds, Railway Project
article-image

The procession in Gangapur Road, Indiranagar, Raviwar Karanja, Panchavati, Bhadrakali, Nashik Road, Bhagur, Deolali, Makhamalabad, etc., areas of Nashik city was eye-catching. According to the information given by the city Sanghchalak, Dr Vijay Malpathak and the chief office bearer Suhas Vaidya, eleven thousand volunteers participated in the procession this year. Traditional shastra pujan was performed at the Bhonsla Military Institute in the city. Moreover, a Shastrapujan program was also held at the Bhishmaraj Bam Memorial Shooting Range, an institution in Satpur.

FPJ Shorts
Bareilly Violence: Internet Suspended, Drones Deployed Amid Security Concerns - VIDEO
Bareilly Violence: Internet Suspended, Drones Deployed Amid Security Concerns - VIDEO
Thane Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Couple Accused In ₹3.79-Crore Dry-Fruit Investment Scam
Thane Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Couple Accused In ₹3.79-Crore Dry-Fruit Investment Scam
Dussehra 2025: Massive Security Deployment In Navi Mumbai For Durga Idol Immersion
Dussehra 2025: Massive Security Deployment In Navi Mumbai For Durga Idol Immersion
Shiv Sena UBT Dussehra Rally Ignites Headless Ravan Idol With 'Bindok' Message Criticising Mahayuti Govt | VIDEO
Shiv Sena UBT Dussehra Rally Ignites Headless Ravan Idol With 'Bindok' Message Criticising Mahayuti Govt | VIDEO
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cyber Expert Dr Dhananjay Deshpande Urges Citizens To Stay Alert Against...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cyber Expert Dr Dhananjay Deshpande Urges Citizens To Stay Alert Against...

Nashik: Minister Narhari Zirwal Honours Seven MVP Schools For Success In CM’s ‘Majhi Shala...

Nashik: Minister Narhari Zirwal Honours Seven MVP Schools For Success In CM’s ‘Majhi Shala...

Simolanghan Concludes With Devotional Fervour At Shri Kshetra Tuljapur In Dharashiv District

Simolanghan Concludes With Devotional Fervour At Shri Kshetra Tuljapur In Dharashiv District

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar SP Vinaykumar Rathod Urges Police To Prioritise Health Amid Stressful...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar SP Vinaykumar Rathod Urges Police To Prioritise Health Amid Stressful...

Pune: FSL Confirms Dr Pranjal Khewalkar, Politician Eknath Khadse’s Son-In-Law, Did Not Consume...

Pune: FSL Confirms Dr Pranjal Khewalkar, Politician Eknath Khadse’s Son-In-Law, Did Not Consume...