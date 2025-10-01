 Nashik BJP MLAs Meet CM Fadnavis Over Law And Order, Kumbh Funds, Railway Project
Three BJP MLAs from Nashik met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Tuesday to raise several key concerns, including the city’s deteriorating law and order situation, the pending approval of Simhastha Kumbh funds, and the long-stalled Pune–Nashik railway line project.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 10:37 PM IST
MLAs Devyani Pharande, Seema Hiray and Rahul Dhikale submitted a memorandum to the CM, highlighting residents’ concerns. They pointed out that 24 murders have taken place in Nashik and surrounding areas over the past four months, drawing widespread criticism of the police. Since the Home Department is under the CM, the issue has become politically sensitive, especially ahead of the upcoming elections. The MLAs demanded strengthening of the police force, faster recruitment, and greater use of technology to ensure citizens’ safety.

With only a year and a half left for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the legislators said preparatory work is yet to begin. They warned that the delay has caused disappointment among saints, monks and residents. As no funds have been allocated so far, developmental works remain stalled. The MLAs sought immediate release of funds for roads, water supply, sanitation, transport and tourist facilities.

The delegation also pressed for resolution of the long-pending Pune–Nashik railway line project, noting that it would serve as an alternative to the congested highway, cut travel time and boost industrial, educational and trade growth.

“It is the duty of public representatives to honour the sentiments of Nashik residents, and accordingly, we three MLAs met the Chief Minister. He patiently heard all the issues and assured us that they would be addressed at the administrative level. He also agreed to our request that a meeting on these matters be held in Nashik after Diwali. Overall, the CM has assured full cooperation in resolving the problems, keeping in mind the sentiments of Nashik residents,” said Seema Hiray, MLA, Nashik West.

