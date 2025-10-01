 Nashik Passenger Organisations Seek Direct Train Connectivity To Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana
In this regard, a meeting will be held with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on the initiative of the Nashik District Transport Association.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 02:00 PM IST
A demand has been made by the passenger organisations that a direct train should be started from Nashik to go to the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana. In this regard, a meeting will be held with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on the initiative of the Nashik District Transport Association. 

A meeting of the Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana passenger organisations was recently held at the office in Dwarka. At that time, a decision was taken after discussion in this regard.

Nashik District Transport Association President P.M. Saini and office bearers of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana passenger organisations were present at this meeting.

The demand to start direct trains from Nashik to Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Haryana has been pending for the past several days.

Moreover, recently the first time, an NMG (New Modified Goods) automobile rake was successfully loaded at Kherwadi railway station under Bhusawal division. After similar loadings at Nashik Road and Deolali, this achievement at Kherwadi marks a new chapter in the division’s progress.

At the Kherwadi goods shed, a total of 100 vehicles (Scorpio, Thar, and XUV 3XO) of Mahindra Ltd. were loaded for M/s Darsheel Logistics Pvt. Ltd. The rake consisted of 25 NMG wagons and was dispatched to Fatuha in the Danapur Division. This single rake generated a revenue of approximately Rs 16.85 lakh for the division.

According to railway officials, “The consistent response from customers is a source of inspiration for us. With such new initiatives in the future, Bhusawal Division will continue to be more effective and competitive in freight transport.”

