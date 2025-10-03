Pune: 11-Year-Old Boy Dies In Tragic Lift Mishap At Housing Society In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Chovisawadi - VIDEOS | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: An 11-year-old boy died in a tragic lift mishap in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Chovisawadi on Thursday evening. The boy got stuck in the lift in the building between floor numbers three and four. Reportedly, he was stuck for over three hours, and the injuries he sustained resulted in his death.

The deceased has been identified as Amey Sahebrao Phadtare (11, Ramsmruti Housing Society, Chovisawadi). An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed regarding this at Dighi Police Station, said Senior Police Inspector Pramod Wagh, in charge of the station.

According to Fire Brigade officials, the incident was reported to them at 5.05 pm. But according to society residents, the boy was stuck in the lift from around 3 pm, but nobody found out. The fire brigade team responded swiftly and went to the location.

A fire official said, "It was observed at the scene that an 11-year-old boy was trapped in the lift between the 3rd and 4th floors. The situation was very critical. The boy was trapped in such a way that both his legs were on the third floor while the lift was struggling to move upwards. Thereafter, the lock of the lift room door was broken and the electric supply was turned off."

After that, without any delay, the fire brigade personnel and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Disaster Management team made a decision. They brought the lift down and rescued the boy from the lift. He was admitted to the nearby KK Hospital, where doctors began treating him, but after some time, the doctors declared him dead.

A local resident said that the boy was stuck there for hours. He was shouting, and after some time, the residents realised someone had got stuck in the lift. This incident, happening on an auspicious day like Dussehra, has sent a shockwave of grief across the city.