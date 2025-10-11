 Ajit Pawar Conducts Inspections Across Warje, Katraj, Dhayari & Shivane In Pune - PHOTOS
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAjit Pawar Conducts Inspections Across Warje, Katraj, Dhayari & Shivane In Pune - PHOTOS

Ajit Pawar Conducts Inspections Across Warje, Katraj, Dhayari & Shivane In Pune - PHOTOS

Early in the morning, Ajit Pawar inspected the work of the service road in the Warje area along the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar Conducts Inspections Across Warje, Katraj, Dhayari & Shivane In Pune - PHOTOS | X/@AjitPawarSpeaks

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday conducted inspections in Pune's Warje, Katraj, Dhayari and Shivane areas.

Early in the morning, he inspected the work of the service road in the Warje area along the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Pawar said that a review was conducted regarding all aspects, including the quality of the road and the convenience of traffic during this inspection.

"Inspected the work of the service road in the Warje area along the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway today. During this inspection, a review was conducted of all aspects, from the quality of the road to the convenience of traffic," Pawar said in an X post.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan Police Arrest Alwar Resident Mangat Singh For Spying For Pakistan’s ISI Under Official Secrets Act
Rajasthan Police Arrest Alwar Resident Mangat Singh For Spying For Pakistan’s ISI Under Official Secrets Act
Mumbai: Real Estate Contractor Arrested In Alleged Multi-Crore Fraud Case
Mumbai: Real Estate Contractor Arrested In Alleged Multi-Crore Fraud Case
Mumbai News: Mahindra Lifespace Bags ₹800 Crore Redevelopment Project In Malad West
Mumbai News: Mahindra Lifespace Bags ₹800 Crore Redevelopment Project In Malad West
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Set To Launch Two Major Agricultural Projects Worth ₹42,000 Crore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Set To Launch Two Major Agricultural Projects Worth ₹42,000 Crore
Read Also
Pune: NDA Cadet From Lucknow Found Dead At Khadakwasla Academy; Ragging Suspected
article-image

He further stated that he addressed citizens' issues and discussed various development projects.

"At the entrance of New Ahire Village (Warje Malwadi), I listened to the issues of the citizens and discussed various development works. Necessary instructions were given to the concerned officials," Pawar added.

In another tweet, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief said he inspected the Shivne-Nanded bridge on the Mutha river as citizens face difficulties during the monsoon here.

Read Also
Pune Railway Station: Platform Ticket Sale Restricted From October 17 To 25 - Here's Why
article-image

"I gave necessary suggestions to the concerned officials so that the bridge work is completed as soon as possible and of good quality. After that, I also visited the Harihar Bilo Kedareshwar Mahadev temple area near the Shivne-Nanded bridge, inspected the situation there, and interacted with the local citizens to know their problems," he added.

The Deputy CM further inspected the traffic problem at Katraj Chowk and took information about the ongoing development work of the water tank. "I instructed the concerned officials to take necessary action in this regard. I also inspected the road at DP Road in Dhayari and learned about the railway project there. I instructed the concerned officials to take necessary measures in this regard and make necessary instructions," he concluded.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ajit Pawar Conducts Inspections Across Warje, Katraj, Dhayari & Shivane In Pune - PHOTOS

Ajit Pawar Conducts Inspections Across Warje, Katraj, Dhayari & Shivane In Pune - PHOTOS

Pune Railway Station: Platform Ticket Sale Restricted From October 17 To 25 - Here's Why

Pune Railway Station: Platform Ticket Sale Restricted From October 17 To 25 - Here's Why

Pune Police Approach MCOCA Court Seeking Cancellation Of Passport Of Fugitive Gangster Nilesh...

Pune Police Approach MCOCA Court Seeking Cancellation Of Passport Of Fugitive Gangster Nilesh...

Pune-Amravati Express To Halt At Nashik's Yeola During Mukti-Din Festival

Pune-Amravati Express To Halt At Nashik's Yeola During Mukti-Din Festival

Akasa Air Plane Flying From Pune To Delhi Suffers Bird Hit; Lands Safely In National Capital

Akasa Air Plane Flying From Pune To Delhi Suffers Bird Hit; Lands Safely In National Capital