Ajit Pawar Conducts Inspections Across Warje, Katraj, Dhayari & Shivane In Pune - PHOTOS | X/@AjitPawarSpeaks

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday conducted inspections in Pune's Warje, Katraj, Dhayari and Shivane areas.

Early in the morning, he inspected the work of the service road in the Warje area along the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Pawar said that a review was conducted regarding all aspects, including the quality of the road and the convenience of traffic during this inspection.

"Inspected the work of the service road in the Warje area along the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway today. During this inspection, a review was conducted of all aspects, from the quality of the road to the convenience of traffic," Pawar said in an X post.

He further stated that he addressed citizens' issues and discussed various development projects.

"At the entrance of New Ahire Village (Warje Malwadi), I listened to the issues of the citizens and discussed various development works. Necessary instructions were given to the concerned officials," Pawar added.

In another tweet, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief said he inspected the Shivne-Nanded bridge on the Mutha river as citizens face difficulties during the monsoon here.

"I gave necessary suggestions to the concerned officials so that the bridge work is completed as soon as possible and of good quality. After that, I also visited the Harihar Bilo Kedareshwar Mahadev temple area near the Shivne-Nanded bridge, inspected the situation there, and interacted with the local citizens to know their problems," he added.

The Deputy CM further inspected the traffic problem at Katraj Chowk and took information about the ongoing development work of the water tank. "I instructed the concerned officials to take necessary action in this regard. I also inspected the road at DP Road in Dhayari and learned about the railway project there. I instructed the concerned officials to take necessary measures in this regard and make necessary instructions," he concluded.