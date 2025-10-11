 Pune Railway Station: Platform Ticket Sale Restricted From October 17 To 25 - Here's Why
Pune Railway Station: Platform Ticket Sale Restricted From October 17 To 25 - Here's Why

Pune Railway Station: Platform Ticket Sale Restricted From October 17 To 25 - Here's Why

The facility to purchase platform tickets will be extended to persons accompanying senior citizens, ailing individuals, children, and those passengers unable to fend for themselves

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
Pune Railway Station

To manage excessive crowds on platforms and ensure the smooth movement of passengers during the Diwali and Chhath festival season, Central Railway's Pune Division will impose a temporary restriction on the sale of platform tickets at Pune Railway Station.

These measures are being taken to prevent overcrowding in the station premises.

The sale of platform tickets will be restricted from October 17, 2025, to October 25, 2025.

Pune: NDA Cadet From Lucknow Found Dead At Khadakwasla Academy; Ragging Suspected
article-image

Despite these restrictions, the facility to purchase platform tickets will be extended to persons accompanying senior citizens, ailing individuals, children, and those passengers unable to fend for themselves.

Meanwhile, Pune Railway Station is witnessing significant congestion due to ongoing renovation work at the main entrance gate. Large cement blocks around the circulating area are being removed and replaced, disrupting passenger movement at the station.

A senior railway official told HT, “We are aware of the inconvenience this work is causing, but the renovation is essential for the long-term improvement of the station."

Pune Division To Run Special Diwali-Chhath Puja Train Between Khadki & Rajasthan's Sanganer
article-image

"The new cement blocks will help enhance the overall aesthetics and safety of the entrance area. We are working with limited space and trying our best to ensure that there is no serious disruption to passenger movement," he added.

The official further stated that the work is expected to be completed before the end of the month.

