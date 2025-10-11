 Pune: Excise Dept Seizes Illegal Liquor Worth ₹10.75 Crore In 5 Months
Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
Pune: Excise Dept Seizes Illegal Liquor Worth ₹10.75 Crore In 5 Months | Sourced

The State Excise Department in Pune has taken strict action against illegal liquor activities in the Pune district. During the period from April 1 to October 8, 2025, and especially during Gandhi Jayanti Week, officials said there has been a significant rise in cases, arrests and seizures compared to last year.

According to official data, between April and October this year, 2,165 offences were registered, which is 30 per cent more in comparison to last year. Regarding the matter, 3,578 people were arrested, 206 vehicles were seized, and goods worth ₹10.75 crore were confiscated.

Liquor Smuggled from Goa

The department also caught vehicles bringing liquor from Goa without paying state excise duty.

18 people were arrested, nine vehicles were seized, and liquor worth ₹1.03 crore was confiscated in the nine offences registered during this period.

Action on Unauthorised Bars and Public Drinking

Action was taken against people drinking in public places and bars selling liquor without permission.

A total of 215 cases were filed, in which 61 people were arrested and ₹8.57 lakh was collected in fines.

Special Raids During Gandhi Week (October 2 to October 8)

Superintendent Atul G. Kanade said that on October 8, the excise team caught four vehicles carrying foreign liquor from Goa. Around 76 boxes of liquor worth ₹8.68 lakh were seized from areas like Talegaon Dabhade, Sinhgad Road, Nigdi, and Narhegaon.

The department will continue strict action to stop illegal liquor production and sale in Pune district. Authorities have also appealed to citizens to help stop the illegal liquor trade. People can report such activities on helpline numbers 1800 233 9991 or 020-2605 8633.

