Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police Cracks Down On Heavy Vehicle Ban Violations; Action Against 30 Vehicles In Wakad - VIDEOS | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Since the morning of Saturday, the Traffic Branch started its action to enforce the heavy vehicle ban currently underway in the jurisdiction of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC). Residents and regular commuters witnessed that, especially in the Wakad area, heavy vehicles were being stopped and punitive action was being taken.

Watch Videos:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Heavy vehicles are banned during peak times in the PCPC jurisdiction from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. However, despite this, heavy and slow-moving vehicles are still seen roaming around the city without fear. They cause fatal accidents and serious injuries due to being present during peak timings. Recently, fatal accidents have taken place in Wakad, Tathawade, Hinjawadi, Dehu Road, Kiwale, and other areas within the PCPC limits.

Action was taken at Dange Chowk, Bhumkar Chowk, and Wakad Phata under the Wakad Traffic Division, led by Assistant Police Inspector Madhukar Thorat. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, API Thorat said, “Action was taken on a big scale today. Due to the weekend, the rush of traffic in the morning was low, which allowed us to target heavy vehicles. Action is always taken, but today the intensity was more.”

API Thorat further said that over 30 heavy vehicles were stopped in key areas within the division and punitive action was taken. “Thirty vehicles were stopped, and three criminal cases are being registered -- one at Hinjawadi Police Station and two at Wakad Police Station,” API Thorat said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Patil said that actions are ongoing under every traffic division. However, the Traffic Branch now plans to increase the registration of criminal cases against these unruly drivers if heavy vehicles continue to disobey the time restrictions. A case will be registered under BNS Section 285 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation).

DCP Patil told The FPJ, “On Friday, the fatal accident happened in Hinjawadi. We have noticed that just punitive actions aren’t stopping these vehicles from roaming freely. Although it takes time to register criminal cases, we have started increasing the forcefulness of it. Everyone involved will be charged. We have given notifications to the plant owners and heavy vehicle owners too, so along with drivers, even they will be charged.”

Protest In Hinjawadi Over Woman’s Death In Fatal Accident

In Pune’s Hinjawadi area, residents and IT professionals staged a peaceful protest after a 34-year-old woman was fatally struck by a mixer truck in Pandav Nagar on Friday. They decried the region’s deteriorating infrastructure, lax enforcement of traffic rules, and repeated promises by authorities that remained unfulfilled. Despite visits by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and MP Supriya Sule, residents say conditions haven’t improved. Over 200 people joined the protest, demanding action from the PMRDA, MIDC, and the state government.