 Pune Division To Run Special Diwali-Chhath Puja Train Between Khadki & Rajasthan's Sanganer
This train will run on a "Train on Demand" (TOD) basis with special fares at 1.3 times the normal rate

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 09:45 AM IST
Pune Division To Run Special Diwali-Chhath Puja Train Between Khadki & Rajasthan's Sanganer

To manage the anticipated passenger rush during Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Pune Division of Central Railway will operate an additional bi-weekly superfast special train between Khadki and Sanganer (Rajasthan).

The details of the special train are as follows:

1. Khadki - Sanganer - Khadki Bi-Weekly Superfast Special (01407 / 01408)

Train No. 01407 will depart from Khadki at 09:45 hrs every Monday and Saturday, arriving at Sanganer at 06:45 hrs the next day. Services will run from October 18, 2025, to November 8, 2025 (7 trips).

Train No. 01408 will depart from Sanganer at 11:35 hrs every Tuesday and Sunday, arriving at Khadki at 09:30 hrs the next day. Services will run from October 19, 2025, to November 9, 2025 (7 trips).

Composition: The train will have 18 ICF coaches, including four AC 3-Tier, six Sleeper Class, six General Second Class, and two Luggage cum Guard's Brake Vans.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Bhiwandi Road, Vasai Road, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Ankleshwar, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Bhawani Mandi, Kota, and Sawai Madhopur.

Reservation and Booking Information

Booking Date: Bookings for all trips of train no. 01407 on special charges will open on October 13, 2025.

Channels: Reservations can be made at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and on the official IRCTC website, www.irctc.co.in.

Unreserved Coaches: General Second Class coaches can be booked through the UTS mobile app and at UTS counters.

Passengers are advised to check the detailed timings at www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App.

