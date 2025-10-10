 World Mental Health Day: Human Chain, Street Play Organised On Pune's Jangali Maharaj Road To Raise Awareness
Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 05:51 PM IST
On the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Friday (October 10), the Maharashtra Institute of Mental Health, Pune, organised a human chain and a street play on Jangali Maharaj Road. The event aimed to promote public awareness and understanding of mental health among citizens.

Officials, students and members of various social organisations participated actively in the initiative. Notably, Udaan Foundation and Suryadatta College, Bavdhan, also took an active part in the awareness campaign. Through the street play, participants sought to remove fear, myths, and stigma associated with mental illness.

The programme was graced by the presence of Professor Dr Ajay Chandanwale, Director of the Maharashtra Institute of Mental Health, who emphasised the importance of mental health and urged society to approach the subject with sensitivity and compassion.

In addition, the institute celebrated a Mental Health Week, during which various awareness activities and competitions were organised for officers, staff and students. These included quiz competitions, essay contests, workshops and interactive awareness sessions aimed at emphasising the importance of mental well-being.

Through these initiatives, the institute successfully spread the message of awareness and encouraged a positive and inclusive approach toward mental health.

