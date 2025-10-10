 Fresh Case Filed Against Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, Brother Sachin And 12 Others For Grabbing Ten Flats In Pune
Nilesh Ghaywal, wanted in multiple cases including murder and extortion, is suspected to have fled to a foreign country. A case was also registered against him recently after his associates allegedly shot and injured a man in Pune city in a road rage incident.

Pune: Pune Police have registered a fresh case against fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, his brother Sachin Ghaywal and 12 others for allegedly grabbing ten flats in a private building as part of an extortion racket.

Nilesh Ghaywal, wanted in multiple cases including murder and extortion, is suspected to have fled to a foreign country. A case was also registered against him recently after his associates allegedly shot and injured a man in Pune city in a road rage incident.

According to police, the Ghaywal brothers and 12 others allegedly seized control of ten flats in a building in Kothrud owned by the complainant as part of an extortion bid. "During the incident, Nilesh Ghaywal had even pointed a gun at the complainant's head and collected rent from a tenant. The illegal seizure of the flats took place between 2018 and 2025," said an official of Kothrud police station.

A case has been registered against the Ghaywal brothers and 12 others under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, and further investigation is underway, he said.

While Nilesh Ghaywal is accused of obtaining a passport through fraudulent means, his brother Sachin recently came into the limelight over a gun licence row. The role of Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam came under scrutiny after he allegedly approved the issuance of an arms licence to Sachin despite adverse remarks by Pune police.

