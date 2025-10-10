Beed Police Conduct Ganja Disposal Drive, Destroy 644 Kg Of Seized Drugs | Sourced

The Beed district police have destroyed 644.152 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) seized in 14 separate cases registered across various police stations in the district, according to an official press release.

The destruction was carried out recently in compliance with court orders and as per the guidelines of the High-Level Drug Disposal Committee, Maharashtra.

The process took place under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat and the Drug Disposal Committee. It was executed in the presence of Additional Superintendent of Police Sachin Pandkar, Chetna Tidke, and officials from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), including Ravindra Jadhav. Police Inspector Shivaji Bantewad of the Local Crime Branch also supervised the operation.

The seized narcotics were transported from the police headquarters godown and destroyed at an approved facility. The district collector certified the destroyed substance before the disposal process.

The Beed district police continue to conduct awareness campaigns highlighting the ill effects of drug use and are running special drives to curb the illegal trade and consumption of narcotics in the district. The Anti-Narcotics Cell remains active in preventing the smuggling of drugs across district borders.

The destruction was carried out in the presence of Ravindra Jadhav (MPCB), Ravindra Khode (Police Inspector, ATS), and other officers and personnel including Rajendra Neharkar, Govind Rathod, Anil Shinde, Narayan Kayorde, and Amol Sasane.