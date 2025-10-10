Education Minister Dada Bhuse Praises Principal Jawale's Initiative To Keep Students Off Social Media |

School Education Minister Dada Bhuse took note of the initiative taken by Principal Avinash Jawale to keep students away from social media and praised him and assured that he would implement this initiative across the state.

Avinash Jawale is working as the principal at Aryan International School in Jalgaon. A student studying in class 9 in his school sent him a 'friend request'. He noticed that the student in question was using social media platforms.

From that, he found the social media accounts of 64 students in the school and called the police and parents who handle cybercrime to the school and made all the students close all those accounts.

Minister Bhuse took note of this initiative. He met Avinash Jawale at the Ministry in Mumbai and praised Jawale and said that this is an example of what teachers can do if they are aware. He also gave an assurance that he will implement the same pattern for other schools in the future.

On this occasion, through Avinash Jawale's selfless Janseva Pratishthan organization, he informed School Education Minister Dada Ji Bhuse about all the educational initiatives that have been implemented continuously for the past 8 years in poor and needy areas of Jalgaon.

The initiatives include special guidance classes, computer labs, e-libraries, and Kalam Queens who recite Kalam orally at the age of ten. Shyam Khode, MLA of Washim constituency, was also present along during the meet.