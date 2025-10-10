 Education Minister Dada Bhuse Praises Principal Jawale's Initiative To Keep Students Off Social Media
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneEducation Minister Dada Bhuse Praises Principal Jawale's Initiative To Keep Students Off Social Media

Education Minister Dada Bhuse Praises Principal Jawale's Initiative To Keep Students Off Social Media

Avinash Jawale is working as the principal at Aryan International School in Jalgaon

Vijay PathakUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
Education Minister Dada Bhuse Praises Principal Jawale's Initiative To Keep Students Off Social Media |

School Education Minister Dada Bhuse took note of the initiative taken by Principal Avinash Jawale to keep students away from social media and praised him and assured that he would implement this initiative across the state.

Avinash Jawale is working as the principal at Aryan International School in Jalgaon. A student studying in class 9 in his school sent him a 'friend request'. He noticed that the student in question was using social media platforms.

From that, he found the social media accounts of 64 students in the school and called the police and parents who handle cybercrime to the school and made all the students close all those accounts.

Minister Bhuse took note of this initiative. He met Avinash Jawale at the Ministry in Mumbai and praised Jawale and said that this is an example of what teachers can do if they are aware. He also gave an assurance that he will implement the same pattern for other schools in the future.

FPJ Shorts
Congress Announces Candidates For 5 MLC Seats In Uttar Pradesh, To Contest Without SP Alliance
Congress Announces Candidates For 5 MLC Seats In Uttar Pradesh, To Contest Without SP Alliance
Pakistan Inspires Indian Air Force's Dinner Menu! Balakot Tiramisu, Rawalpindi Tikka & More At IAF's 93rd Anniversary
Pakistan Inspires Indian Air Force's Dinner Menu! Balakot Tiramisu, Rawalpindi Tikka & More At IAF's 93rd Anniversary
VIDEO: 'Silence Is Surrender; Tell Your Story, Or Others Will Rewrite,' Says Gautam Adani
VIDEO: 'Silence Is Surrender; Tell Your Story, Or Others Will Rewrite,' Says Gautam Adani
Did Rohit Sharma Really Smash A Ball On His Own Lamborghini Car During Practice Session At Shivaji Park? Watch Video
Did Rohit Sharma Really Smash A Ball On His Own Lamborghini Car During Practice Session At Shivaji Park? Watch Video

On this occasion, through Avinash Jawale's selfless Janseva Pratishthan organization, he informed School Education Minister Dada Ji Bhuse about all the educational initiatives that have been implemented continuously for the past 8 years in poor and needy areas of Jalgaon.

Read Also
Union Minister Raksha Khadse's Petrol Pump Robbed At Gunpoint In Jalgaon
article-image

The initiatives include special guidance classes, computer labs, e-libraries, and Kalam Queens who recite Kalam orally at the age of ten. Shyam Khode, MLA of Washim constituency, was also present along during the meet.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Education Minister Dada Bhuse Praises Principal Jawale's Initiative To Keep Students Off Social...

Education Minister Dada Bhuse Praises Principal Jawale's Initiative To Keep Students Off Social...

A Battle For Space: Lawless Bikers Turn Pune’s Footpaths Into A Hazard For Pedestrians

A Battle For Space: Lawless Bikers Turn Pune’s Footpaths Into A Hazard For Pedestrians

Nirali Diwali: Pune LGBTIQ Community To Celebrate Festival Of Lights On Oct 19

Nirali Diwali: Pune LGBTIQ Community To Celebrate Festival Of Lights On Oct 19

VIDEO: Nashik-Pune Highway Work Must Be Accelerated, Says MLC Satyajit Tambe

VIDEO: Nashik-Pune Highway Work Must Be Accelerated, Says MLC Satyajit Tambe

VIDEO: Electric Bus Catches Fire At Nigdi Bus Stop In Pimpri-Chinchwad

VIDEO: Electric Bus Catches Fire At Nigdi Bus Stop In Pimpri-Chinchwad