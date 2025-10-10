 Union Minister Raksha Khadse's Petrol Pump Robbed At Gunpoint In Jalgaon
Raksha Auto Fuels, a petrol pump owned by Union Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse, in Jalgaon's Muktainagar was robbed at around 10.45 pm on Thursday.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 12:10 PM IST
The petrol pump staff were robbed of about one lakh rupees at gunpoint. Two people were injured in the assault on the staff.

Raksha Khadse's petrol pump is located on the National Highway. On Thursday night, around 10.45 pm, five people on two motorcycles came to the petrol pump. As soon as they arrived, they started assaulting the staff.

An employee was robbed of Rs 1 lakh by holding a gun to his head. Two employees were injured in the attack. During this time, they vandalised the office's computer, printer, CCTV and various electronic items. As soon as the robbery incident took place, the citizens of the area rushed to the spot.

By then, the robbers had fled. As soon as the police received information, Police Inspector Ashish Kumar Adsul reached the spot with a team. Upon receiving the inputs that the robbers were heading towards  Bohardi village, the police team left in that direction.

There is an atmosphere of fear among the citizens due to the increasing number of house robberies in the district and the easily available weapons like guns to the criminals, while the case is further investigated.

