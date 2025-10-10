 Beed: GSI Declares Kapildharwadi ‘Geo-Dimensional Hazard’ After Landslides & Cracks
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBeed: GSI Declares Kapildharwadi ‘Geo-Dimensional Hazard’ After Landslides & Cracks

Beed: GSI Declares Kapildharwadi ‘Geo-Dimensional Hazard’ After Landslides & Cracks

The GSI team noted that the landsliding process has begun and is likely to continue for some time. They have officially declared the area to be under a ‘geo-dimensional hazard’

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 03:59 PM IST
article-image
Beed: GSI Declares Kapildharwadi ‘Geo-Dimensional Hazard’ After Landslides & Cracks | Sourced

A team from the Geological Survey of India (GSI), Pune, including Director Mego Chasie and Senior Geologist Sandeepkumar Sharma, conducted an on-site technical inspection on Wednesday to assess the landslide situation and cracks that have developed at Kapildharwadi in Beed tehsil. They have identified the primary cause of the landslides.

According to preliminary observations, there is no natural drainage system to manage the surface runoff in the affected area. Water has permeated the soil mass, which contains “seas” (pockets) of natural clay and soil fragments, leading to the landslides. The GSI team noted that the landsliding process has begun and is likely to continue for some time. They have officially declared the area to be under a ‘geo-dimensional hazard’.

Read Also
Fresh Case Filed Against Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, Brother Sachin And 12 Others For Grabbing...
article-image

The soil mass in the area is four to eight metres deep, with some rock exposure due to the geological processes causing the ‘burr’ (swelling/displacement) of the ground. The experts identified three to four families living near the live drainage in four sectors of the area as being most unsafe. Attention is now focused on when and how the resettlement of the affected families and others will take place.

Cracks began appearing on the road and house walls in Kapildharwadi on the night of September 30. Following this, District Collector Vivek Johnson visited the spot and instructed the concerned officials to take precautionary measures.

FPJ Shorts
'Gesture Of Goodwill': India Gifts 5 Ambulances To Afghanistan As Part Of Humanitarian Support - VIDEO
'Gesture Of Goodwill': India Gifts 5 Ambulances To Afghanistan As Part Of Humanitarian Support - VIDEO
Typhoon Matmo Leaves 15 Dead, Hundreds Of Thousands Affected As Floods Ravage Northern Vietnam
Typhoon Matmo Leaves 15 Dead, Hundreds Of Thousands Affected As Floods Ravage Northern Vietnam
Sensex Today: Markets Rise For Second Day, Pharma & Banking Stocks Lead The Way On Strong Buying
Sensex Today: Markets Rise For Second Day, Pharma & Banking Stocks Lead The Way On Strong Buying
Bigg Boss 17's Neil Bhatt Spotted With Mystery Woman Amid Divorce Rumours With Wife Aishwarya Sharma—VIDEO
Bigg Boss 17's Neil Bhatt Spotted With Mystery Woman Amid Divorce Rumours With Wife Aishwarya Sharma—VIDEO
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

25,000 Devotees Chant Bhaktamar Stotra, Set World Record In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

25,000 Devotees Chant Bhaktamar Stotra, Set World Record In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Demolishes 20 Illegal Encroachments On Champa Chowk–Damdi Mahal...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Demolishes 20 Illegal Encroachments On Champa Chowk–Damdi Mahal...

Beed: GSI Declares Kapildharwadi ‘Geo-Dimensional Hazard’ After Landslides & Cracks

Beed: GSI Declares Kapildharwadi ‘Geo-Dimensional Hazard’ After Landslides & Cracks

Beed Police Conduct Ganja Disposal Drive, Destroy 644 Kg Of Seized Drugs

Beed Police Conduct Ganja Disposal Drive, Destroy 644 Kg Of Seized Drugs

Reel Star Bhaiyya Gaikwad Thrashed By Mob At Samruddhi Expressway Toll Plaza; Video Goes Viral

Reel Star Bhaiyya Gaikwad Thrashed By Mob At Samruddhi Expressway Toll Plaza; Video Goes Viral