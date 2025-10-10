Beed: GSI Declares Kapildharwadi ‘Geo-Dimensional Hazard’ After Landslides & Cracks | Sourced

A team from the Geological Survey of India (GSI), Pune, including Director Mego Chasie and Senior Geologist Sandeepkumar Sharma, conducted an on-site technical inspection on Wednesday to assess the landslide situation and cracks that have developed at Kapildharwadi in Beed tehsil. They have identified the primary cause of the landslides.

According to preliminary observations, there is no natural drainage system to manage the surface runoff in the affected area. Water has permeated the soil mass, which contains “seas” (pockets) of natural clay and soil fragments, leading to the landslides. The GSI team noted that the landsliding process has begun and is likely to continue for some time. They have officially declared the area to be under a ‘geo-dimensional hazard’.

The soil mass in the area is four to eight metres deep, with some rock exposure due to the geological processes causing the ‘burr’ (swelling/displacement) of the ground. The experts identified three to four families living near the live drainage in four sectors of the area as being most unsafe. Attention is now focused on when and how the resettlement of the affected families and others will take place.

Cracks began appearing on the road and house walls in Kapildharwadi on the night of September 30. Following this, District Collector Vivek Johnson visited the spot and instructed the concerned officials to take precautionary measures.