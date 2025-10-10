Pune: Shoppers Stop Launches Diwali Collection With Tejasswi Prakash |

Shoppers Stop, India’s premium fashion, beauty, and gifting destination, elevated the festive spirit with the grand unveiling of its Diwali Collection at its Phoenix Mall of Millennium, Store in Wakad, Pune.

The launch turned into a celebration of style and togetherness with Tejasswi Prakash, one of television’s most loved actress, joining customers for an exclusive meet & greet.

The festive store was transformed into a hub of colour, lights, and excitement, perfectly capturing the joy of Diwali. From stunning festive wear to statement accessories, dazzling jewellery, and beauty essentials, the new Diwali Collection is designed to make every celebration shine.

Kavindra Mishra, Customer Care Associate, Managing Director & CEO at Shoppers Stop, said, Shoppers Stop has always been the ultimate shopping and gifting destination for our customers.

This year’s Diwali Collection has been curated with care to bring together premium brands, festive fashion, and thoughtful gifting options for the entire family.

"We are delighted that actor Tejasswi Prakash unveiled the collection at our Wakad store, adding sparkle to the festive celebrations and making the launch even more special for our customers in Pune and across India,” he added.

Speaking about the launch, Tejasswi Prakash said: “Diwali is my favourite festival because it’s all about lights, laughter, and love. The Shoppers Stop Diwali Collection is exactly what you need to celebrate in style, and their 'Gifts of Love' collection makes finding the perfect gift for your loved ones effortless. It’s elegant, trendy, and has something for every occasion. I loved meeting fans and sharing this festive moment with them. It truly felt like a Diwali celebration inside the store!”

The event was full of festive cheer, fans had the chance to interact with Tejasswi. She explored the new collection, shared her favourite picks, and encouraged everyone to embrace their festive style.

With over 500+ premium brands and 120,000+ styles, Shoppers Stop ensures that customers can find everything they need under one roof — from ethnic wear and accessories to home décor and fragrances — making it the ultimate destination for festive shopping.

Whether you prefer shopping online or in-store, Shoppers Stop offers a seamless shopping experience. Visit your nearest store or discover our latest collections and exclusive offers online at www.shoppersstop.com.