 Nashik: Manikrao Kokate Appointed NCP Liaison Minister For North Maharashtra Ahead Of Civic Polls
Nashik: Manikrao Kokate Appointed NCP Liaison Minister For North Maharashtra Ahead Of Civic Polls

The Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) has assigned a key organisational responsibility to senior leader and Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

Milind Sajgure Updated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 10:02 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Manikrao Kokate Appointed NCP Liaison Minister For North Maharashtra Ahead Of Civic Polls

The Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) has assigned a key organisational responsibility to senior leader and Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate ahead of the upcoming local body elections. Kokate has been appointed as the party’s Liaison Minister for Nashik, Dhule and Jalgaon districts in North Maharashtra.

The appointment is part of the party’s broader strategy to strengthen its organisational base and prepare for the civic polls. Party sources said the decision reflects the NCP’s focus on coordination, outreach, and consolidation in key districts ahead of the elections.

As Liaison Minister, Kokate will be responsible for uniting local leaders and resolving internal differences among office-bearers and workers. He will also oversee membership drives, booth-level organisation, and candidate selection for the elections.

In addition, Kokate will coordinate the dissemination of information about government schemes and lead efforts to enhance the party’s image among voters in North Maharashtra.

