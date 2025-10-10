Suryadatta Founder Chairman Prof. Dr Sanjay B. Chordiya Honoured With ‘Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Rashtriya Shikshan Ratna Award’

(From left) Aksheet Kushal, Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya, Dr. Sharad Gore, and actor Thakur Anoop Singh during the felicitation ceremony in Pune. |

Recognising his outstanding contribution in the field of education and social development, Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya, Founder President of Suryadatta Education Foundation, has been honored with the ‘Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Rashtriya Shikshan Ratna Award’. The award was presented during the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, organized by the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Parishad in Pune.

The event was attended by noted film actors Thakur Anoop Singh and Rohit Roy, Parishad President Dr. Sharad Gore, renowned litterateur Kishor Tilekar, Santosh Narayankar, Suryakant Namugade, Amol Kumbhar, Vijaya Gaikwad, and several other dignitaries. Aksheet Kushal, Executive Officer of the Suryadatta Group of Institutes, along with principals, faculty members, students, and well-wishers from various institutions, was also present. The national honor was conferred upon Dr. Chordiya in recognition of his long-standing contribution to education, research, and social welfare.

Dr. Sharad Gore, while addressing the gathering, said, “Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya’s contribution goes beyond education. He has transformed education into a powerful tool for social change. His dedication, service, and vision inspire commitment and patriotism. His work truly reflects the ideals of courage, sacrifice, and inspiration embodied by Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.”

Accepting the award, Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya said, “The Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Rashtriya Shikshan Ratna Award is not just an honor, but a source of inspiration to continue serving as a dedicated warrior in the fields of education and social service. This is not merely a moment of pride, but one of life’s greatest honors — reminding me of my social responsibilities and motivating me to keep striving for excellence. I am sincerely grateful to Dr. Sharad Gore and the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Parishad for this recognition.”

He further added, “At Suryadatta, we constantly encourage students to imbibe the values, courage, and leadership of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. We inspire them to uphold integrity, responsibility, and respect in society. Courage should not just be spoken — it must be reflected through righteous actions. Equally, one must balance it with restraint and responsibility. These are the true teachings from the lives of the great Marathas, which continue to inspire every student.”