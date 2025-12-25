Beed: Man Assaulted With Sticks, Iron Pipe During Mhasoba Yatra Event; Video Goes Viral | Photo: File

Beed: A man was injured after allegedly being assaulted by a group of people with sticks during a cultural programme organised as part of the Mhasoba Yatra celebrations in Soni Javala village in Kaij tehsil on Monday night. A video of the assault later went viral on social media, prompting police action.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9pm when Sudhir Prakash Vairage went near the stage to offer money to the artistes performing at the event. At that time, the accused allegedly formed an unlawful assembly and attacked him.

Police said Vairage was beaten with sticks on his back, right arm and shoulder. One of the assailants reportedly struck him on the head and above the right eyebrow with an iron pipe, causing injuries.

When another person attempted to intervene and resolve the dispute, he was also allegedly assaulted with sticks on his right arm and back and was punched repeatedly, the police said.

Based on a complaint filed by Sudhir Prakash Vairage, Yusufwadgaon police registered a case on Wednesday, Dec 24, at around 6pm against 12 persons.

The accused have been identified as Ashok Nivrutti Vairage, Raju Nivrutti Vairage, Vasant Nivrutti Vairage, Krishna Shankar Vairane, Prabhu Massa Vairage, Vishal Prabhu Vairage, Pratap Ashok Vairage, Akash Ashok Vairage, Sachin Sahebrao Vairage, Ganesh Sahebrao Vairage, Shankar Massa Vairage and Shaurya Uttreshwar Londe, all residents of Soni Javala.

Further investigation is underway.