Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Launches Heartfelt ‘Dear Mom & Dad, Please Vote’ School Campaign Ahead Of PCMC Elections 2026 | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has entrusted its students with a key responsibility ahead of the upcoming PCMC polls, where they are asked to urge their parents to vote on 15th January 2026. A campaign has been launched in all PCMC schools from Monday, where students were given a letter with a wholesome request asking them to vote.

Speaking on the occasion, PCMC Additional Commissioner Trupti Sandbhor said, “Just as you stubbornly demand treats or a trip to the park from your parents, show that same persistence for voting. Insist that on January 15, 2026, voting comes first, and all other work comes later.”

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has announced the PCMC General Elections 2025–26, with polling scheduled for 15th January 2026. In this context, a massive voter awareness campaign is being implemented under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme. As part of this, the initiative “Dear Mom and Dad, the reason for this letter is…” has been launched since Monday. The campaign began with great enthusiasm at PM Shri Secondary School in Thergaon.

The event was attended by PCMC Deputy Commissioner Anna Bodade, Public Relations Officer Prafulla Puranik, Principal Balasaheb Rathod, Supervisors Manjusha Tilekar and Harshada Raut, along with teachers and students.

Additional Commissioner Sandbhor stated, “Active participation of voters is essential to strengthen democracy. Through today’s initiative, schoolchildren will give a letter to their parents explaining the importance of voting. This is an innovative project to reach families through students; we aim to send this message to approximately 58,000 parents through our primary and secondary school students.”

Deputy Commissioner Anna Bodade added, “Voting is the backbone of democracy. Therefore, it is vital for all voters to participate. By giving these letters today, students are appealing to their parents to vote in the upcoming municipal elections. This initiative will be a milestone for a strong democracy.”

During the programme, letters titled “Mom and Dad, your one vote will shape the dream of my tomorrow” were distributed to students by the PCMC officials. Students will hand these over to their parents to urge them to vote on 15th January.

What Does The Letter Say?

The letter is a heartfelt appeal from a son or daughter to their parents, urging them to vote in the upcoming PCMC General Election on 15th January 2026. It begins by acknowledging the parents’ role in shaping the child’s values -- teaching them the difference between right and wrong, instilling a sense of responsibility, and highlighting the importance of voting in a democracy. Through the letter, the students remind their parents that they themselves have always said voting is not just a right but a duty of every citizen.

The core request of the letter is simple yet emotional: the child asks their parents to cast their vote in the municipal elections. The writer emphasises that each vote is powerful and contributes to the city’s development in areas such as cleanliness, education, healthcare, and public safety. They add that voting sets a positive example and inspires younger generations to respect and participate in democracy. The child expresses pride at the thought of their parents acting responsibly and concludes by reaffirming their belief that even a single vote can help build a brighter future.